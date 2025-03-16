Chicago White Sox announce a surprising name to be their Opening Day starter

The Chicago White Sox are preparing for the regular season, which starts on March 27, when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

To get there, the White Sox have a few more cuts to make, which they did by granting Joey Gallo his release.

The White Sox also dropped some more news today, announcing who the Opening Day starter will be for their March 27 game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Chicago White Sox announce Opening Day starter

The White Sox finally announced who will start for them on Opening Day, giving right-hander Sean Burke the nod.

“On the bump for Opening Day”

On the bump for Opening Day 🫡 pic.twitter.com/TTny1OujpQ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 16, 2025

Will Venable told reporters why he made Burke the starter for Opening Day, citing his strong spring training.

Sean Burke is the Opening Day starter, Venable announced pic.twitter.com/9GU4OFN8sN — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 16, 2025

The running to be the starter on Opening Day for the White Sox was supposed to be between Martín Pérez, Davis Martin, or Jonathan Cannon, but naming Burke was on nobody’s bingo card. Burke was already a member of the starting rotation, but getting the nod for Opening Day is an accomplishment.

A strong performance for Burke

Burke did have a strong spring, posting a 4.15 ERA in three outings while striking out six in 8.2 innings. This comes off Burkes’s impressive showing in four games last season, where he had a 1.42 ERA in 19.0 innings.

the moment Burke got the news 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4RNugfzYAZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 16, 2025

Burke can be a middle-of-the-rotation arm for the Sox, and this honor could help boost his confidence and help unlock his potential.

Starting the season

Burke now has the duties of being the White Sox’s number-one starter with this honor and will hopefully take it in stride.

The Angels will be a good test for Burke to start things off, with them set to be one of the more average teams in the American League this year.

Hopefully, Burke can start things off on the right foot get a win for the Sox, and get them on a nice roll to start the year.

