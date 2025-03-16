Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
WHITE SOX

Chicago White Sox announce a surprising name to be their Opening Day starter

Zack CariolaBy 3 Mins Read
MLB: Spring Training San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox
MLB: Spring Training San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox Feb 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) on the mound during the second inning for a spring game against the San Diego Padres at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox are preparing for the regular season, which starts on March 27, when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

To get there, the White Sox have a few more cuts to make, which they did by granting Joey Gallo his release.

The White Sox also dropped some more news today, announcing who the Opening Day starter will be for their March 27 game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Chicago White Sox announce Opening Day starter

MLB: Chicago White Sox Media Day
MLB: Chicago White Sox Media Day
Feb 20, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Sean Burke (59) poses for a photo on media day at the team’s spring training facility in Glendale, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The White Sox finally announced who will start for them on Opening Day, giving right-hander Sean Burke the nod.

“On the bump for Opening Day”

Will Venable told reporters why he made Burke the starter for Opening Day, citing his strong spring training.

The running to be the starter on Opening Day for the White Sox was supposed to be between Martín Pérez, Davis Martin, or Jonathan Cannon, but naming Burke was on nobody’s bingo card. Burke was already a member of the starting rotation, but getting the nod for Opening Day is an accomplishment.

A strong performance for Burke

MLB: Spring Training San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox
MLB: Spring Training San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox Feb 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) on the mound during the first inning for the start of a spring game against the San Diego Padres at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Burke did have a strong spring, posting a 4.15 ERA in three outings while striking out six in 8.2 innings. This comes off Burkes’s impressive showing in four games last season, where he had a 1.42 ERA in 19.0 innings.

Burke can be a middle-of-the-rotation arm for the Sox, and this honor could help boost his confidence and help unlock his potential.

Starting the season

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
Sep 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke (59) talks with catcher Chuckie Robinson (47) at the mound during the second inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Burke now has the duties of being the White Sox’s number-one starter with this honor and will hopefully take it in stride.

The Angels will be a good test for Burke to start things off, with them set to be one of the more average teams in the American League this year.

Hopefully, Burke can start things off on the right foot get a win for the Sox, and get them on a nice roll to start the year.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply