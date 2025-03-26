The Chicago White Sox appear to be closing in on finalizing their roster to start the season.

The White Sox have had quite the day making a flurry of moves, optioning Justin Anderson to Triple-A, claiming Greg Jones off waivers from the Colorado Rockies, and designating Oscar Colás for assignment.

The White Sox made more moves today to add to their changing roster by announcing what will likely be their bench to start the season.

More roster announcements from the Chicago White Sox

The White Sox have announced more moves regarding the roster, this time with players selected to join the Opening Day roster.

MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reports that Brooks Baldwin, Nick Maton, and Travis Jankowski have all won a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Brooks Baldwin will be making his first career Opening Day roster.

A platoon at shortstop?

Baldwin’s addition to the roster signifies a possible platoon situation at shortstop. During the spring, the competition for the starting shortstop job was between Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth, who will have their seasons start at Triple-A Charlotte.

Now, a platoon situation appears to be emerging at short as the Sox also have Jacob Amaya on the roster, who will likely be Baldwin’s platoon partner.

The 24-year-old Baldwin performed admirably this spring posting, a slash line of .250/.313/.409, with an OPS of .722 in 18 games.

Baldwin may get the bulk of the starts at short to start the season as he’s a switch hitter, and Amaya only bats from the right side.

Baldwin still needs to prove capable of playing in the big leagues, and he can’t do that sitting on the bench.

Where will Maton and Jankowski play?

Jankowski will likely get most of the starts out in leftfield to begin the year as Andrew Benintendi nurses himself back from a broken hand he sustained this spring.

Once Benintendi feels like the pain has gone away in the field, which he has indicated is the thing giving him trouble, then Jankowski will slot back into being the fourth outfielder.

Maton is the definition of a super-utility man. He can play everywhere on the diamond and play it well.

Matons struggles come at the plate, where he’s a career .205 hitter, five points above the Mendoza line.

Maton will provide valuable depth and a great defensive replacement in late-game situations.

The finishing touches

The White Sox are close to putting the finishing touches on their roster as Opening Day fast approaches.

The White Sox will start their season tomorrow when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

The White Sox will send Sean Burke to the mound, while the Angels will throw Yusei Kikuchi.

