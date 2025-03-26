Trending
WHITE SOX

Chicago White Sox select three players to be on their Opening Day roster

MLB: Chicago White Sox Media Day
MLB: Chicago White Sox Media Day Feb 20, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Brooks Baldwin (27) poses for a photo on media day at the team’s spring training facility in Glendale, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox appear to be closing in on finalizing their roster to start the season.

The White Sox have had quite the day making a flurry of moves, optioning Justin Anderson to Triple-A, claiming Greg Jones off waivers from the Colorado Rockies, and designating Oscar Colás for assignment.

The White Sox made more moves today to add to their changing roster by announcing what will likely be their bench to start the season.

More roster announcements from the Chicago White Sox

MLB: Chicago White Sox Media Day
MLB: Chicago White Sox Media Day
Feb 20, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox Nick Maton (0) poses for a photo on media day at the team’s spring training facility in Glendale, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The White Sox have announced more moves regarding the roster, this time with players selected to join the Opening Day roster.

MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reports that Brooks Baldwin, Nick Maton, and Travis Jankowski have all won a spot on the Opening Day roster.

“Baldwin, Maton and Jankowski all make White Sox Opening Day roster”

Brooks Baldwin will be making his first career Opening Day roster.

A platoon at shortstop?

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Sep 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Jacob Amaya (18) is struck out during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Baldwin’s addition to the roster signifies a possible platoon situation at shortstop. During the spring, the competition for the starting shortstop job was between Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth, who will have their seasons start at Triple-A Charlotte.

Now, a platoon situation appears to be emerging at short as the Sox also have Jacob Amaya on the roster, who will likely be Baldwin’s platoon partner.

The 24-year-old Baldwin performed admirably this spring posting, a slash line of .250/.313/.409, with an OPS of .722 in 18 games.

Baldwin may get the bulk of the starts at short to start the season as he’s a switch hitter, and Amaya only bats from the right side.

Baldwin still needs to prove capable of playing in the big leagues, and he can’t do that sitting on the bench.

Where will Maton and Jankowski play?

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Sep 8, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Travis Jankowski (16) runs to third base in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Jankowski will likely get most of the starts out in leftfield to begin the year as Andrew Benintendi nurses himself back from a broken hand he sustained this spring.

Once Benintendi feels like the pain has gone away in the field, which he has indicated is the thing giving him trouble, then Jankowski will slot back into being the fourth outfielder.

Maton is the definition of a super-utility man. He can play everywhere on the diamond and play it well.

Matons struggles come at the plate, where he’s a career .205 hitter, five points above the Mendoza line.

Maton will provide valuable depth and a great defensive replacement in late-game situations.

The finishing touches

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) reacts after his at bat in the fourth inning during a spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Camelback Ranch.
MLB: Spring Training San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox
Feb 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) reacts after his at bat in the fourth inning during a spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The White Sox are close to putting the finishing touches on their roster as Opening Day fast approaches.

The White Sox will start their season tomorrow when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

The White Sox will send Sean Burke to the mound, while the Angels will throw Yusei Kikuchi.

