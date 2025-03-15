Chicago White Sox trim their roster further by optioning a promising young lefty

The Chicago White Sox had a nice win over the Cincinnati Reds yesterday, beating them by a score of 7-3.

The White Sox have had an okay spring, going 6-13 in the Cactus League, which is tied for last with the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners.

The Sox made more roster cuts yesterday, reducing the number of players in camp to 54. One of those players cut was a promising young lefty who will start his year in Triple-A.

Chicago White Sox option lefty reliever

The White Sox optioned left-handed reliever Jared Shuster to Triple-A Charlotte to cut the roster to 54 players.

Shuster is a 26-year-old lefty who the White Sox acquired in a trade from the Atlanta Braves in 2023 in the deal for Aaron Bummer. Shuster spent last season on the shuttle between Charlotte and the Sox, where he struggled at both levels.

At Triple-A last season, Shuster had a 0-1 record with a 6.39 ERA in 12.2 innings. Shuster spent more time with the White Sox, appearing in 39 games. While on the mound, Shuster pitched to a 2-5 record and a 4.30 ERA in 73.1 innings.

Shuster brought his struggles with him this spring, where he pitched to an astronomically high 11.57 ERA in four games and 7.0 innings this spring.

A valuable depth piece

Shuster will be a valuable depth piece again for this season, and he will see time with the White Sox this year.

Shuster could be stretched out at Charlotte to give the Sox another option for a starter, given he’s started 15 games in his big league career and 61 in his minor league career.

The Sox still have to make a few more cuts to get the roster down to 26 guys to start the season, which is now less than two weeks away.

