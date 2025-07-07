Chicago White Sox’s Shane Smith gets brutally honest on first All-Star nomination

While the White Sox are 30-60 on the season, someone needed to represent them at the All-Star Game. In 2025, that distinction went to right-handed pitcher Shane Smith.

Smith’s journey to the All-Star Game, let alone the White Sox came with plenty of twists and turns. A former Rule 5 pick, the rookie has solidified his role in Chicago’s rotation. As the franchise continues plotting their rebuild, Smith will be apart of any rotation discussion.

Still, the rookie didn’t expect to find himself on the All-Star team. After his Sunday outing, Smith got brutally honest about what the nomination means to him, via the Chicago Sports Network.

“Unbelievable. Really thankful,” Smith said. “The last month, doesn’t really feel like I deserve it. There’s a lot of guys that have played really well. Really thankful, I just want to do my best.”

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet. I don’t think it probably will until I get there,” he continued. “But I’m extremely grateful for the White Sox to take a chance on me in the Rule 5. To put a good to or 11 starts together, really thankful.”

Shane Smith’s journey to Chicago White Sox

Smith originally signed with the Milwaukee Brewers as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 MLB Draft. Over his 73 games at the minor league level, the righty put up a 13-7 record with a 2.69 ERA and a 203/53 K/BB ratio. Left unprotected by the Brewers, the White Sox decided to make Smith the first pick in the 2024 Rule 5 draft.

Through his first 17 major league games, Smith holds a 4.20 ERA and a 76/37 K/BB ratio. His numbers looked even better before a recent rough patch. Through his first 13 games with Chicago, Smith allowed three earned runs or less. His second game in the majors was a six inning shutout of the Cleveland Guardians where he allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out six.

Smith will need to prove his consistency and that his hot start wasn’t just a flash in the pan. But only 25-years-old and under team control for the foreseeable future, the righty is on pace to go from Rule 5 pick to consistent rotation contributor.

The rookie was just trying to make the White Sox in spring training. But now his efforts have landed him a spot on the All-Star squad.

“Fighting for a roster spot in the spring to be at Atlanta in July is not something that I envisioned or expected by any means,” Smith concluded. “To be able to put my best foot forward and have it work out well is incredible.”

Second half improvements

As Smith heads to the All-Star Game, his first priority is simply, ‘operating like a sponge.’ He knows the best pitchers in all of baseball will be in attendance. If they have any advice for him, Smith is fully ready to embrace it.

Over his last four starts, the righty has allowed five or more runs, watching his ERA go from 2.85 to 4.20. Furthermore, in three of those starts, Smith was able to register just two strikeouts. He did rack up six punch outs against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, but it came as Smith allowed six runs in 4.2 innings.

The now All-Star understands his recent performances haven’t been up to par, which is why the nomination is so shocking. Still, Smith has already thrown more than half of the total amount of innings he threw in all of his time in the minors. He is getting acclimated to MLB hitting after spending just five games in Triple-A.

Despite the struggles, Smith has done enough to earn an All-Star berth. If he is able to figure things out and get back on track in the second half, he’ll have the potential to put together one of the most impressive rookie seasons in recent White Sox history.

