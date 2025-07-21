Chicago White Sox should trade 34-year-old outfielder while his value is high

The Chicago White Sox will be an interesting team to watch with the Trade Deadline approaching, as they have a few assets who could be on the move in the next couple of weeks. The best piece the White Sox have to trade is right-hander Adrian Houser, who is 5-2 with a 1.89 ERA in ten starts and could get them a nice prospect.

Outside of Houser, the White Sox made available right-hander Aaron Civale, Luis Robert Jr., Korey Lee, and possibly Andrew Benintendi, if they pay down his contract. The White Sox may have another player available for trade, like outfielder Mike Tauchman, who is putting together one of the best seasons of his career and could also get them a decent big league-ready prospect.

Mike Tauchman is having a great season

Having so many options to trade will help the White Sox as they rebuild, and Tauchman should be one of those names included. His stock is at the highest it’s been all season, and through 47 games this year, which have included some stints on the injured list, Tauchman is putting up better numbers than he did in the past two seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

In those 47 games, Tauchman is hitting .289/.383/.464 for an OPS and OPS+ of .847 and 136. Tauchman continued his run of being productive at the plate, going 3-7 in the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, including two doubles, a home run, driving in three RBIs, and drawing a walk.

Tauchman’s home run, which came against left-hander Andrew Heaney in the first inning, landed in the Allegheny River. Tauchman’s homer makes him only the 52nd different player to hit a home run into the river, and the first White Sox player to do so since Hall of Famer June Thome did it on June 26, 2006.

“splish, splash”

The Chicago White Sox should trade Mike Tauchman while his stock is high

Tauchman, this past offseason, signed a one-year deal with the White Sox and is proving to be a good deal for them, with his success at the plate and his ability to remain healthy even with those few IL stints.

Tauchman would provide value to any team trading for him, as he could be a nice bat off the bench, popping off a home run, having five this season, and 13 being his career high in a season. Tauchman would also be a suitable defensive replacement, with the ability to play all three outfield spots well.

Lastly, Tauchman has another year of control contract-wise, with him entering his third year of arbitration next season. Not only does Tauchman come with another year of control, but he is also cheap, as he’s only owed $1.95 million this season. These factors, along with a strong showing at the plate, should help the White Sox get a decent big league-ready prospect in return for Tauchman.

Even though Tauchman and Houser are having great seasons and fans would like to retain them, trading them now while they’re hot is the way forward.

Chicago White Sox are one of the top teams post-All-Star break Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE