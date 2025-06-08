Chicago White Sox sign 30-year-old reliever after latest injury: Report

The Chicago White Sox have dealt with injuries all season, and most have ended with players missing the rest of the season. A couple of the White Sox players have spent multiple trips on the injured list, with Andrew Benintendi dealing with numerous issues and Mike Tauchman having a couple of hamstring problems.

The White Sox have held their own for the most part, plugging in some of their top prospects to fill in and even overtake some of the guys on the injured list. The White Sox have also claimed and signed players on the fringes of other teams’ rosters to fill their needs, and have done so again by signing another veteran arm who was recently let go.

The Chicago White Sox signed veteran reliever to a one-year deal

The White Sox announced before today’s game against the Kansas City Royals that they have placed another player on the injured list, with left-hander Jared Shuster being the latest player to wind up there as he has a blister in his left hand. Shuster’s time on the injured list is retroactive to June 5th.

The White Sox also announced that they have transferred left-hander Fraser Ellard from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Ellard has dealt with injuries all season and has only appeared in seven games for the White Sox, going 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA. Ellard’s transfer to the 60-day IL freed up a spot on the 40-man roster, which the White Sox used to sign left-hander Tyler Alexander to a one-year deal

“Prior to today’s series finale vs. Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander on a one-year, $760,000 contract and placed left-hander Jared Shuster on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 5) with a blister on his left hand. To make room for Alexander on the 40-man roster, the White Sox transferred left-hander Fraser Ellard to the 60-day injured list.”

The 30-year-old Alexander had been pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers this season, and has pitched to a 3-5 record with a 6.19 ERA in 36.1 innings. The Brewers elected to designate Alexander for assignment. Since Alexander has more than five years of service, he rejected his assignment to the minors and cleared waivers to become a free agent.

Alexander will add depth to the bullpen

The White Sox already needed help in their bullpen before Shuster hit the injured list, but having Alexander will give the White Sox an experienced arm. In his seven seasons as a big leaguer, Alexander has a 20-33 record and a career 4.67 ERA in 485.1 innings.

If Alexander can do well, he could help be a part of a trade package to get the White Sox a decent prospect. With teams throughout the big leagues seeking bullpen help, and left-handed relievers coming at a dime a dozen, this deal could work out well for the White Sox.

