White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will be out for the next 4-6 weeks due to a hand injury

Tim Anderson was just suspended for two games and now he is going to be out for another four to six weeks because of a torn ligament in his left hand; possibly needing surgery. Anderson is out of the lineup for Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, but the White Sox are expected to move him to the ten-day injury list in light of his diagnosis.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will be out 4-6 weeks with a torn ligament in his hand, source tells @BallySports and @Stadium. Surgery is a possibility. — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) August 9, 2022

Anderson likely got this injury from the White Sox game on Saturday against the Texas Rangers. According to NBC Sports, four weeks from this injury would leave him the first week in September against the Mariners and six weeks from now would leave him 15 games left in the regular season beginning with a series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Lenyn Sosa was pulled from Triple-A in light of Anderson’s suspension and could continue to cover his position while Anderson is on the injury list. Leury Garcia could also see more time as shortstop since he filled in for Anderson during Sunday’s game and went 3-5 with a double and two runs scored.

The White Sox are 55-53 entering the doubleheader on Tuesday against the Royals coming in two games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins for the AL Central lead. Anderson’s injury could not have come at a worse time, but the White Sox have a lot of candidates to help power through the next few weeks.

