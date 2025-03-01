Chicago White Sox starter is making progress to get back for the start of the 2025 season

The Chicago White Sox are slowly getting themselves prepared for what hopefully won’t be a repeat of last season.

This spring is all about seeing who can contribute to the Major League roster this season and help the White Sox at least get over the 50-win mark after only getting 41 wins and setting the all-time loss record last season.

The White Sox will have one of the younger rosters in the league and will need these young guys to develop quickly to accomplish the goal of getting over 50 wins.

One notable young player in the White Sox organization has not appeared in any games this spring as he is still trying to rehab from an elbow injury.

Chicago White Sox pitcher is optimistic about his elbow

Drew Thorpe has been on the shelf after he had surgery this off-season to shave down a bone spur in his right elbow. Thorpe has been on a throwing program since the surgery and has just started throwing off the mound.

When speaking to MLB.com Scott Merkin, Thorpe said he felt less soreness in his elbow after a bullpen session on Friday.

“Drew Thorpe after Friday’s bullpen: “I’m less sore this Wednesday than I was last Wednesday. I feel honestly a lot better today than I thought I was going to feel. We are in a good spot.”

Before being sidelined, the California Polytechnic State University product entered camp competing to be the White Sox’s fourth or fifth starter in their rotation.

Down a productive starter

Thorpe was a former second-round draft pick of the New York Yankees in 2022 and was eventually traded to the San Diego Padres in 2023 in the blockbuster deal that netted the Yankees Juan Soto. Thorpe found his way to the White Sox when he was a part of another big trade when the Padres acquired Dylan Cease.

Thorpe started his 2024 season at Double-A, where he made 11 starts and had a 7-1 record with a 1.35 ERA in 60.0 innings. This stellar performance with the Birmingham Barons got the 6-4 right-hander a call to the big leagues. Thorpe debuted against the Seattle Mariners on June 11th of last year, where he threw 5.0 innings, letting up two runs, with one earned, striking out four, and walking two.

In his first season in the Major Leagues, Thorpe had a 3-3 record with a 5.48 ERA in 44.1 innings. A five-pitch pitcher, Thorpe mainly attacks hitters with a fastball (32%) and changeup (36%) mix, with a slider (15%), a cutter (14%), and a sweeper (3%) sitting in his back pocket. The 212lb right-hander could look to up his usage of either his cutter or slider to be more of a strikeout pitch and get hitters off his fastball and changeup.

A return should come soon for Thopre

Thorpe is supposed to make his return sometime in April, according to MLB.com. They add that Thorpe could move up to throwing live batting practice to hitters after some more side sessions.

The White Sox need Thorpe to be healthy, as he will be a major factor for the White Sox pitching staff this season.

