WHITE SOX

Chicago White Sox: This former 3rd round pick looks to make a big impact this spring

Zack CariolaBy 3 Mins Read
MLB: Spring Training San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox
MLB: Spring Training San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox Feb 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) on the mound during the second inning for a spring game against the San Diego Padres at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox finally got their first win when they beat the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 4-2.

The only saving grace for the White Sox will be the countless number of prospects coming down the pipeline, who all have the potential to be stars in the league.

The most intriguing completion the White Sox have going on in camp is who will fill the final spots of the rotation.

One pitcher is eyeing a spot in the Chicago White Sox rotation

MLB: Spring Training San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox
MLB: Spring Training San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox Feb 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) on the mound during the first inning for the start of a spring game against the San Diego Padres at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The White Sox have two spots open in their rotation after manager Will Venable stated that Martín Pérez, Davis Martin, and Jonathan Cannon will occupy the first three spots. Two pitchers are vying for the fourth and fifth spots in Bryse Wilson and Sean Burke, with Burke looking like he will seize the opportunity.

Burke comes into this season looking to show he’s a legitimate big-league starter after having an impressive few appearances last season. The 25-year-old missed most of last season after going down with rotator cuff tendinitis in 2023.

Burke was impressive in his four appearances last season, with three coming as starts. The Worcester, MA native pitched to a 2-0 record with a 1.42 ERA in 19.0 innings.

Burke attacks hitters with a mid-90s fastball and has a nasty curveball he uses to get hitters out. Five of Burkers 22 strikeouts came off the curveball, with collecting five. The University of Maryland product also features a slider and a changeup that sits around 86mph.

Burke was stellar in his first outing, throwing 2.0 innings, allowing one hit, striking out two, and walking one batter.

A potential rotational piece

MLB: Chicago White Sox Media Day
MLB: Chicago White Sox Media Day
Feb 20, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Sean Burke (59) poses for a photo on media day at the team’s spring training facility in Glendale, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Burke can continue this approach, he could find himself in the White Sox rotation come Opening Day.

Burke has a lot of talent, and with the White Sox entering the second year of their rebuild, he could be a future piece to build around.

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
Sep 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke (59) talks with catcher Chuckie Robinson (47) at the mound during the second inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

