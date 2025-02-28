Chicago White Sox: This former 3rd round pick looks to make a big impact this spring

The Chicago White Sox finally got their first win when they beat the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 4-2.

The only saving grace for the White Sox will be the countless number of prospects coming down the pipeline, who all have the potential to be stars in the league.

The most intriguing completion the White Sox have going on in camp is who will fill the final spots of the rotation.

One pitcher is eyeing a spot in the Chicago White Sox rotation

The White Sox have two spots open in their rotation after manager Will Venable stated that Martín Pérez, Davis Martin, and Jonathan Cannon will occupy the first three spots. Two pitchers are vying for the fourth and fifth spots in Bryse Wilson and Sean Burke, with Burke looking like he will seize the opportunity.

Burke comes into this season looking to show he’s a legitimate big-league starter after having an impressive few appearances last season. The 25-year-old missed most of last season after going down with rotator cuff tendinitis in 2023.

Burke was impressive in his four appearances last season, with three coming as starts. The Worcester, MA native pitched to a 2-0 record with a 1.42 ERA in 19.0 innings.

Burke attacks hitters with a mid-90s fastball and has a nasty curveball he uses to get hitters out. Five of Burkers 22 strikeouts came off the curveball, with collecting five. The University of Maryland product also features a slider and a changeup that sits around 86mph.

Burke was stellar in his first outing, throwing 2.0 innings, allowing one hit, striking out two, and walking one batter.

Sean Burke made his Spring debut! Burke is a popular breakout pick this season, and he showed off why today. His stuff is great and there is a clear opening in the White Sox rotation Also, is that a new sinker? pic.twitter.com/MzjPJxB7zn — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) February 26, 2025

A potential rotational piece

If Burke can continue this approach, he could find himself in the White Sox rotation come Opening Day.

Burke has a lot of talent, and with the White Sox entering the second year of their rebuild, he could be a future piece to build around.

