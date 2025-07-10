Adrian Houser has been money since signing with the Chicago White Sox and could be one of their more valuable trade pieces come the July 31st Trade Deadline. Houser before yesterday’s start had a 1.60 ERA, which was the second-lowest ERA through a White Sox starter’s first eight starts since Lance Lynn had a 1.32 ERA in his first eight starts in 2021.

The White Sox are rebuilding and could use a veteran presence such as Houser, who has close to a decade of pitching experience in the big leagues. However, this is his first showing to be a dominant pitcher, as he’s had a mid-3.00s-5.00 ERA for his career, and the White Sox need younger and more controllable players.

Houser is also 32 years old and is on the other side of his career, which is why the White Sox should capitalize on his success now. Houser continued his run of success, which included an odd little mishap that helped to propel him to another quality start.

Chicago White Sox Adrian Houser’s strange mishap leads to another quality start

The Toronto Blue Jays entered yesterday’s series finale against the White Sox looking to complete the sweep and add win number 11 to their winning streak. The White Sox thankfully ended that streak when they sent their stopper to the mound in Houser, who only allowed one earned run in his seven innings of work, while striking out two and walking two.

Houser’s strong start against the Blue Jays marked his fourth consecutive quality start in a row and lowered his ERA to 1.56. Houser’s fourth quality start in a row came with an interesting twist, as when Houser came off the mound after the first inning and went into the dugout, he suddenly vomited, according to ESPN News Services. Houser commented on the oddity after the game to reporters, giving them a funny way of describing the mishap.

Housers comments to reporters post game:

“Puke and rally,” Houser told reporters after the game. “Once I get it out, it’s all good. Ready to rock and roll.”

There’s only a handful of starts left for Houser in a White Sox uniform

The Major League Baseball Draft takes place on Sunday, July 13, and once that and the All-Star break are over, teams will begin focusing on making trades. Yesterday’s start for Houser was his last start before the break, and could be his last in a White Sox uniform.

The White Sox could have Houser make one more start before trading him, to see how well he bounces back from having an extended break. The White Sox could get a decent prospect for Houser, as it’s a seller’s market, and a few teams are looking for quality starting pitchers. If the White Sox want to be more competitive in the next few seasons, landing a quality piece for Houser is a must.

