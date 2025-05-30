Chicago White Sox suffer their 7th season-ending injury

The Chicago White Sox have had terrible luck with injuries this season, and the problem dates back to when the first pitch was thrown in spring training. The White Sox injuries have come predominantly to their pitching staff, which has held its own given how many starters have succumbed to Tommy John.

The White Sox thankfully got most of their key contributors back when Andrew Benintendi, Mike Tauchman, and catcher Korey Lee returned to the lineup after missing a good chunk of time. Sadly, however, whenever the White Sox gets any good news, it’s immediately followed by bad news, and this time it’s no exception.

The Chicago White Sox lost another pitcher to a season-ending injury

The White Sox really can’t catch a break after news of another injury surfaced, with ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reporting that White Sox right-handed reliever Miguel Castro will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury when attempting to cover first base on Wednesday. Castro going down adds insult to injury for the White Sox, as their bullpen has been one of their biggest weaknesses.

Castro was traded from the Houston Astros to the White Sox on May 15th and had his contract selected after pitching down in Triple-A. Castro pitched in six games for the White Sox and had a 7.50 ERA in six innings.

“White Sox reliever Miguel Castro–recently acquired from Houston — is out for the season with a right knee injury, per a source. He injured it while covering first base against the Mets on Wednesday.”

Next man up

The White Sox, if they haven’t already, need to adopt the “next man up” mentality if they’re to survive the rest of this season. So far, the White Sox have sustained these injuries, and their depth has held up, but at some point, the dam may burst.

Some guys in the bullpen have stepped up, like right-hander Mike Vasil, who since being selected off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays has been one of their better pickups. The White Sox will need to lean on guys like Vasil and find others to step in and fill the innings that Castro will leave behind.

