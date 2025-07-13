The Chicago White Sox select the top defensive SS in the 2025 MLB Draft

Tonight is the Major League Baseball Draft, and the Chicago White Sox hold the tenth pick, which they hope will change their future. Many mock drafts had the White Sox taking a position player instead of a pitcher, as their system needs bats after graduating most of their prospects to the big leagues.

The top ten featured many top-position players, most being high school shortstops. With their pick of who to choose, the White Sox selected an interesting player who could be a franchise player for them.

The Chicago White Sox make an intriguing choice with their 10th pick

The White Sox decided to choose one of the best high school shortstops in the 2025 MLB Draft by selecting 18-year-old Billy Carlson with the tenth pick. Carlson is a 6’1” shortstop from Corona High School in Corona, California, and is one of the better defensive shortstops in this draft.

“The pick is in!

With the 10th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the White Sox select SS Billy Carlson from Corona (CA) High School.”

The pick is in! With the 10th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the White Sox select SS Billy Carlson from Corona (CA) High School. pic.twitter.com/x16O1weLL6 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 13, 2025

Carlson, according to MLB.com, grades out as an “elite” defender, having a plus grade for his arm at 65/80, and is considered plus-plus for his overall defense, grading out at a 70/80. According to MaxPreps, Carlson in 31 games, hit .365 and had an on-base percentage of .517, and mashed six home runs.

A nice player for the future

Carlson is a very intriguing player, who could become one of the staples for the White Sox in the next few seasons. The White Sox have a few options to be their next franchise shortstop, with Colson Montgomery being the first to get a shot at it.

Carlson has a long road ahead of him before he can even sniff becoming a big leaguer, but for now, his journey to the big leagues begins by getting selected by the White Sox!

