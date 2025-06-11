With the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline only seven weeks away, the Chicago White Sox will be one of the teams selling off pieces, with a few players who teams could use. The White Sox quietly kicked off by trading away some of their players when they traded veteran catcher Matt Thaiss to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder Dru Baker.

The White Sox’s biggest asset is centerfielder Luis Robert Jr., who has struggled at the plate. Robert Jr. could get the White Sox a decent package at the deadline, given that he’s still under team control until after the 2027 season and is on a relatively cheap salary for the next few seasons (two club options worth $20 million).

Thankfully for the White Sox’s sake, even though Robert Jr. has not had the season he had in 2023, there are a few teams still interested in his services, and who think he can get back to the player he was when he finished 12th in the MVP voting in 2023.

The Chicago White Sox still may have some takers for Luis Robert Jr.

Even though the now 27-year-old Robert Jr. has slashed .184/.269/.304 for an OPS and OPS+ of .574 and 63, teams are still interested in his services. According to Baseball/Sports reporter Francys Romero, that there are three teams are expected to “be in the conversation” for Robert Jr. ahead of the July 31st deadline.

“Luis Robert Jr. continues to draw attention as a potential trade piece.

Teams like the Yankees, Mariners, and Phillies are expected to be in the conversation ahead of the trade deadline, according to industry sources.”

All three teams: the New York Yankees, the Seattle Mariners, and the Philadelphia Phillies, could use outfield help and a right-handed bat who can provide some pop. Another team that Romero didn’t mention, and has been linked to trying to trade for Robert Jr., is the New York Mets, who could also use his services.

The Phillies, out of those four teams mentioned, are the team that could use Robert Jr. the most, given their centerfield situation. The Phillies rank as one of the worst teams from a production standpoint in centerfield and face either trading for a player like Robert Jr., calling up an inexperienced player in Justin Crawford, or continuing to play Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas, who have given little to no production.

The Trade Deadline is fast approaching

Even though the Trade Deadline is a little over a month away, it will be here before anyone knows it. Robert Jr. did help propel the White Sox offense in last night’s game against the Houston Astros, as he went 2-4 at the dish, which included a solo home run that he hit in the top of the fourth inning against Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr.

“Luis Robert Jr.’s long ball helps the @WhiteSox to a 4th win in their last 5 games.”

Robert Jr. also helped preserve the lead when he made an impressive sliding catch in the bottom of the eighth inning to save an extra base hit and two runs from scoring, when the Astros had runners on the corners.

“Luis Robert Jr. gets the Sox out of the jam”

Thankfully, Robert Jr.’s defense and base running have not fallen off, as he is still providing Gold Glove defense and is an effective base stealer, as he’s tied with Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals for third place with 21 steals.

Even though Robert Jr. isn’t having the best year at the plate, teams will still be interested in him, given his upside and his premium defense and base running abilities.

