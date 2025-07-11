The Chicago White Sox play a doubleheader with their divisional rival, the Cleveland Guardians, after yesterday’s game was postponed and rescheduled to today due to weather. The White Sox are limping into the All-Star break after going 4-6 in their last ten games.

Even though the White Sox are the second-worst team in baseball, they have some things to be proud of in the first half and look forward to in the second half. The biggest thing is their prospects, who have come up and provided some excitement in what will be a 100-loss season.

Of those prospects, there is one lesser-known name that fans have been excited about, who may begin the second half on the injured list after leaving today’s game with a concerning injury.

Chicago White Sox first baseman leaves today’s game with a concerning injury

The White Sox have shuffled their roster this season, and most of it has come because of injury. That has happened again, as another injury occurred during today’s game with the Guardians, with first baseman Tim Elko leaving the game early with right knee soreness, according to the White Sox X account.

“Tim Elko left today’s game with right knee soreness.”

Tim Elko left today's game with right knee soreness. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 11, 2025

Before leaving the ballgame, Elko went 0-1 with a strikeout. Elko got replaced by shortstop Colson Montgomery, who also went 0-1 at the plate but drew a walk.

The White Sox, before the second game with the Guardians, placed Elko on the 10-day injured list and recalled outfielder Will Robertson from Triple-A. The White Sox acquired Robertson in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays yesterday.

“Prior to tonight’s game of the split doubleheader vs. Cleveland, the Chicago White Sox recalled outfielder Will Robertson from Class AAA Charlotte and placed first baseman Tim Elko on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain.”

Prior to tonight’s game of the split doubleheader vs. Cleveland, the Chicago White Sox recalled outfielder Will Robertson from Class AAA Charlotte and placed first baseman Tim Elko on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 11, 2025

Hopefully, this is nothing serious for Elko

Hopefully, this isn’t anything serious, as Elko would’ve gotten an extended run at first, with Ryan Noda also being on the injured list. Elko in 20 big league games has not performed like he has in the minors, hitting .145/.209/.355 with an OPS of .564.

The White Sox moved on from Andrew Vaughn, who is having success with the Milwaukee Brewers, so Elko missing any time hurts his chances of getting an extended look at first. Elko needs to show the White Sox he’s not a Quad-A player, and hopefully this soreness is a day-to-day thing and nothing that requires a long-term stint on the injured list.

Chicago White Sox dealt shocking Luis Robert Jr update amid trade rumors Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE