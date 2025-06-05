The Chicago White Sox are calling up another top 10 prospect

The Chicago White Sox are in the second season of a rebuild and just received news that a new regime will slowly begin taking over for current owner Jerry Reinsdorf. Justin Ishbia, co-owner of the Phoenix Suns, will slowly pour some capital into the team and hopefully help the White Sox become more competitive.

With this season being a wash, the White Sox have focused on allowing their prospects to come up and play and showcase their skills to see if they’ll be future building blocks. Chase Meidroth, Edgar Quero, and Shane Smith have all seen success in the big leagues and look to be those pieces for the White Sox.

Other White Sox prospects are still down on the farm, developing and awaiting their chance to get called up to contribute to the club. One of those prospects will be joining Meidroth, Quero, and Smith as another one of the rookies to usher in a new era of White Sox baseball.

The Chicago White Sox are calling up another top prospect

The White Sox are not holding back in allowing their prospects to get big league experience, with Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo reporting that the White Sox are calling up top prospect Kyle Teel. Teel is the White Sox’s second-ranked prospect and the 26th-ranked prospect in all of Major League Baseball.

Cotillo was down in Charlotte and noted that Teel was scratched from the lineup and is expected to join the White Sox.

“Here in Charlotte, Kyle Teel was scratched from the lineup shortly before first pitch and he’s expected to join the White Sox for his major league debut.”

Teel had been raking down at Triple-A which helped net him the Minor League Player of the Month for May. Teel had been asked to take some reps at first base to add to his versatility.

Teel will bolster the White Sox offense

Adding Teel to the lineup will give the White Sox another “big bat” for teams to worry about. Teel has eight homers, 10 doubles, and one triple in 183 at-bats, so the power is there. Overall, through 50 games, Teel had an impressive slash line of .295/.394/.492 and an OPS of .886.

Teel’s call-up marks the second player from the Garrett Crochet deal to debut in the same season, with Meidroth being the other. Teel has a chance to be a solid big leaguer once he figures out the league, and has the potential to be a star.

