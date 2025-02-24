Chicago White Sox trade acquisition has a legitimate chance to make the roster

The Chicago White Sox enter spring training in the second year of their rebuild. This season will feature the White Sox playing a majority of their young prospects to see if they have any worthy of sticking around.

Some of their prospects were already showing off their talents, with two launching towering homers in the first game for the White Sox.

Most of the prospects in camp have legitimate chances to make the team, with the White Sox having quite a few spots up for grabs.

Chicago White Sox trade acquisition has a shot to make the team

Infielder Chase Meidroth has a legitimate chance to make the White Sox Opening Day roster, as the White Sox currently have openings at three infield spots. The 23-year-old Meidroth was traded to the White Sox this offseason when they sent left-hander Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox for Meidroth and three other prospects.

Meidroth comes into camp competing to be the White Sox’s starting infielder or for a spot on the bench. Meidroth can play second base, third base, and shortstop but is primarily a second baseman. For the White Sox’s first game, the 13th overall prospect in the White Sox organization was the starting second baseman, with his future double-play partner Colson Montgomery over at short.

The former fourth-round pick (129 overall) out of the University of San Diego has below-average grades, according to MLB.com. Meidroth’s best grade, which is the only one that’s considered above average, is his hit tool, which grades at 55/80. However, that does not tell the whole story, with Meidroth having a great season down at Triple-A last season.

A tremendous 2024 season

Meidroth played in 122 games for the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate Worcester last season, where he had 20 doubles, 3 triples, 7 HRs, 57 RBIs, and stole 13 bases while only being caught six times. The 5-10 right-hander also had an impressive slash line hitting .293/437/.401 for an OPS of .838 in 437 at-bats.

If those numbers weren’t good enough, Meidroth had a jaw-dropping 105 walks to 71 strikeouts, which is insanely impressive.

All the talent to make the team

Meidroth has all the talent and skill to make the White Sox Opening Day roster, with the White Sox set to play their top prospects.

Having as good of an eye as he does will certainly help his chances, with the White Sox needing someone with the ability to draw walks and get on base.

If Meidroth can carry over his impressive 2024 season into camp, then there’s no reason why he wouldn’t make the Opening Day roster.

