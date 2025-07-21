The Chicago White Sox entered the All-Star break with a record of 32-65, which made them one of the worst teams in baseball. The White Sox, given all their misery, had one All-Star in right-hander Shane Smith, who, outside of Adrian Houser, seemed like the only choice given his minimal successes.

The White Sox will be without Smith for the first couple of weeks after the All-Star break, placing him on the injured list with a sprained ankle. Even though the break started with bad news, the White Sox are playing some great baseball and are one of the better teams coming out of the break.

The Chicago White Sox are one of the top teams post-All-Star break

The White Sox started the second half on the right foot, as they got their first sweep of the season, taking all three games against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. The White Sox offense came alive against the Pirates, outscoring them 27-7, and saw Luis Robert Jr. get hot offensively, going 5-10, with three RBIs, three walks, three stolen bases, and one home run.

“The White Sox have a sweep in 2025 after taking all three against the Pirates in Pittsburgh!”

Out of the break, thanks to their strong offensive outburst, the White Sox are playing like one of the top teams in baseball, as they’re one of four teams, per StatMuse, that have not lost a game coming out of the All-Star break. The other teams with a 3-0 record coming out of the break are: the Milwaukee Brewers, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Arizona Diamondbacks, all of whom have playoff aspirations and are considered “contenders.”

The White Sox in the second half

The White Sox should be one of the more interesting teams to watch in the second half, with the chance to see what their young core can do with an extended run together. Of those young pieces, shortstop Colson Montgomery, who came up on July 4th weekend, is considered by some to be the key to the second half, with the rebuild hanging on him succeeding or not.

Outside of Montgomery, the players to watch are: Chase Meidroth, Grant Taylor, Brooks Baldwin, Kyle Teel, and Edgar Quero, who all have the upside of being everyday players and even All-Stars. With a nice start to the second half, the White Sox have to be excited about the rest of the season.

