The Chicago White Sox’s 2025 Trade Deadline plans become a little clearer: Report

The Chicago White Sox are expected to be among the many teams selling off players at this year’s Trade Deadline. They have a few players who could be of some interest to teams contending for the playoffs. The best chance the White Sox have at “striking it big” at the deadline is hoping that a team is willing to take a chance on Luis Robert Jr., whose struggles at the plate have made some teams cautious to trade for him.

Even though Robert Jr. hasn’t had the best season at the plate, a team still could take a chance on him since he’s still played Gold Glove caliber defense in centerfield and is in the top five for steals in all of baseball. The White Sox do have a few other players who could be on the move, like middle infielder Lenyn Sosa, outfielder Mike Tauchman, as well as a few arms like left-handers Cam Booser and Tyler Alexander from the bullpen, and right-hander Aaron Civale.

Since the White Sox have the pieces to trade, the question then becomes, what will they try to get for those pieces?

The Chicago White Sox Trade Deadline plans become clearer

The White Sox’s Trade Deadline plans may have become a little clearer, with a recent report published on MLB.com reporting the “One thing each team will be looking for before the Deadline”. For the White Sox, Scott Merkin writes that the White Sox will be seeking “Young, controllable talent” with the White Sox not looking for “long-term projectable type of prospects”.

Merkin via MLB.com:

“The White Sox are moving toward the truly competitive phase of the rebuild, possibly by the second half of the 2026 season, with many of their top prospects having made their way to the Majors and more to arrive by the end of the 2025 season. So the White Sox might not be looking as much for the long-term projectable type of prospects as they will for players who can help sooner than later at the front of a deal. The shortstop position could be a target for return, even with rookie Chase Meidroth there now and Colson Montgomery on the way from Triple-A Charlotte, but that spot usually is filled by a player with premium talent.”

The White Sox need to have a perfect Trade Deadline

It’s no secret that the White Sox are still considered one of the bottom teams in baseball, but that can all change if they have a strong Trade Deadline. Most of the White Sox’s top talent is up this season, with them gaining valuable experience to take into next season to make this team more competitive.

Prospects like Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, Colson Montgomery, and Braden Montgomery wait in the wings for their turn to get the call to the big leagues, with Colson Montgomery and Noah Schultz possibly being the next two prospects to debut this season. If the White Sox can land the “players who can help now” as Merkin put it, and pair them with the prospects already up and waiting in the wings, the White Sox could be one of the more sneakier teams to watch in the next few seasons.

