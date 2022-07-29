What moves can the White Sox look into making at the MLB trade deadline?

With the MLB Trade deadline less than a week away, the Chicago White Sox front office must make a splash to help push the team over top throughout the second half of the season. Chicago currently sits at a 49-48 record, only three games back of the first-place Minnesota Twins.

The Sox’s biggest need going into the trade deadline has to be their pitching. The team has had a major drop-off in pitching from last season to this year, going from the fifth-best ERA in the league with 3.73 to 18th overall this season.

Although championships aren’t won in July, they sure can be built in it. There are plenty of talented arms on the market for the White Sox to make a run at in hopes of salvaging the season.

Luis Castillo, SP, Cincinnati Reds

The White Sox have a top-heavy starting rotation that has been carrying the load for much of the season.

Star-ace Dylan Cease has done his part, leading the team in all major pitching categories so far. The pitching of Michael Kopech and the surprise resurgence of Johnny Cueto have also helped the White sox stay afloat while the rest of the starters have struggled to get it going.

Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn are both having some of their worst seasons to date, continuing to have bad outings that are costing the team.

Trading for an all-star level pitcher in Luis Castillo can be the saving grace of a bleak-looking season. Castillo is having a career year, putting up a career-best 2.77 ERA with hitters batting a career-low .199 avg.

The addition of Castillo would do wonders for the Sox, having two all-star level pitchers on the roster could be the boost the team so very much needs.

Jose Quintana, SP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Another starting pitcher the White Sox might try to acquire at the trade deadline is a familiar face. Pirates pitcher Jóse Quintana has shown shades of his past self this season, throwing a 3.70 era this season his lowest since being traded from the Sox in 2017.

A reunion with Quintana seems like it could be on the rise, with reports that the Sox are looking into the 33-year-old starter’s availability.

MLB trade rumors: Cardinals' Juan Soto talks intensify; Yankees, White Sox interested in José Quintana https://t.co/nj84Tl1jXM — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) July 27, 2022

Ian Happ, OF/IF, Chicago Cubs

Another issue the White Sox have been dealing with for the better part of this season is injuries. Chicago has had multiple different fielders find time on the IL, from outfielders Eloy Jimenez, Adam Engel, and Luis Robert . To infielders Tim Anderson, Yasmani Grandal , and Jake Burger all missing time.

Adding a utility player in the Cubs’ Ian Happ would be a great pick-up for the injury-riddled White Sox. The first-time all-star is batting a career-high 282. avg, including 46 RBI’s already this season.

The most impressive part of Happ’s game might be his plug-and-play ability. Happ started his career with the Cubs playing four different positions including games at second and third base.

Adding Happ could finally give the White Sox some of their depth back and with recent trade history between the Chicago clubs

David Robertson, RP, Chicago Cubs

Another North sider that would do wonders for the White Sox is closer David Robertson. Robertson has been one of the lone bright spots for the Cubs this season, the 14-year veteran has put up together his second-best era. of his career at 1.83.

The White Sox could use another arm out the bullpen that could help close out the tight games. Especially with relief pitcher Joe Kelly going back on the IL with a right bicep injury according to James Fegan of the Athletic.

Robertson has appeared in 35 games this season, producing 14 saves on 19 attempts. The 37-year-old still looks like he has some stuff left in the tanks and with the White Sox pitching woes they should go all in on acquiring their crosstown rival’s closer.

