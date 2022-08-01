The August 2nd trade deadline is fast approaching and the White Sox are looking to up their pitching game.

It’s time to face the music. The Chicago White Sox have had anything but a good season. That being said, there is always room for improvement, and with the trade deadline coming up in five days, that time to set that improvement in motion is now.

The White Sox aren’t discussing the possibility of trading Lucas Giolito or Lance Lynn. They are 3 games back in the AL Central and are encouraged by their 14-10 record in July. Team officials believe they can win the division. @MLBNetwork @670TheScore — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 29, 2022

Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito aren’t going anywhere for right now on the team, and the Sox have made that very clear despite their poor performance, which can easier be blamed on the entire club this season. With most things falling short, dealing with injuries certainly hasn’t helped either.

From one of the lowest bullpens in the MLB, as well as pitcher injuries it gives the Sox plenty of room to adjust for this next upcoming season. According to NBC, the Sox rank as low as 20th in the league. That being said, the changes that are coming lead to being vicious in the pitching market.

White Sox added Davis Martin to replace Reynaldo López on the active roster. They also outrighted Parker Markel, and now have an open spot on the 40-man roster — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 29, 2022

With Parker Markel outrighted and a new spot opened up, that gives the team room to grow. No news has come out about who the White Sox intends to pull into their team rebuild, but we all will have answers within the next week, that will reflect on how next season is for the Sox.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE