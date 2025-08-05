Key Chicago White Sox trade deadline mover destroyed in new team debut

The Chicago White Sox continued forging ahead in their rebuild and operated as sellers during the 2025 MLB trade deadline. While Luis Robert Jr remained on the roster, the White Sox still swung plenty of deals.

One of their most notable was trading Adrian Houser to the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Curtis Mead. Chicago had plucked Houser up from the Texas Rangers’ minor league system. He had a dominant run on the South Side, ultimately proving the White Sox’s gamble worthwhile. With Chicago more focused on the future, they were elated to land a prospect of merit for Houser, who is on an expiring contract.

In turn, the Rays were hopeful Houser would bring some extra firepower to their playoff push. While Tampa Bay remains optimistic, the right-hander fell flat on his face in his Rays debut. Houser allowed 11 hits and five earned runs over 5.2 innings, striking out three and walking one. Over his 11 starts with the White Sox, he never allowed more than three runs. The 11 hits allowed also mark a new season-high.

Adrian Houser in his Rays debut: 5.2 IP

11 H

5 ER

1 BB

3 K It’s the most hits and earned runs he’s allowed in a game all season. pic.twitter.com/zaR3FmT4Vj — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 5, 2025

Chicago White Sox’s Adrian Houser trade

Houser always seemed more likely than not to be traded by the White Sox. A veteran on an expiring contract playing for a rebuilding team will always hear their name in rumors. However, it was Houser’s performance on the South Side that truly put him on the map.

Over his 11 starts with the team, the right-hander held a 2.10 ERA and a 47/22 K/BB ratio. He had a true career resurgence, making him an intriguing trade target. Whether he bounces back from his rough debut is yet to be seen. But that is the Rays’ issue now, the White Sox are more concerned with Mead’s development.

The infielder has played in 111 major league games over three seasons with the Rays. However, he is hitting a meager .238 with five home runs, 20 RBI and six stolen bases. Most of that production has come in 2025, with Mead hitting three home runs and stealing four bags while driving in eight runs. But it has come with a career-worst .226 batting average.

Still, it wasn’t long ago that Mead was considered one of the better prospects in baseball. In 2022 he ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Tampa Bay’s organization and No. 33 in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. Over 398 minor league games, Mead has hit .298 with 57 home runs, 237 RBI and 37 stolen bases. He even offers positional versatility, with plenty of experience at both second and third base.

The White Sox took a chance on Houser, hoping he would develop into potential trade bait at the deadline. Their plan worked flawlessly, landing a former top prospect with MLB experience. Houser will now have an opportunity to pitch in meaningful games while Mead gets an opportunity to shine with a change of scenery.

