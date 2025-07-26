Chicago White Sox trade 29-year-old infielder to Rays: Insider

The Chicago White Sox are one of this year’s sellers for the Trade Deadline, and should have a good chance at landing a deal that can make them more competitive next season. The White Sox have two names who will surely be on the move at this deadline: Adrian Houser and Luis Robert Jr.

With the deadline less than a week away, the White Sox appear to have begun trading some players away, with the first domino falling.

Chicago White Sox traded quad-A outfielder to the Rays

The first domino of what should be a fire sale fell for the White Sox, with Baseball Insider Robert Murray reporting that the Tampa Bay Rays acquired 29-year-old outfielder Tristan Gray in exchange for cash considerations. The White Sox signed Gray to a minor league contract before the season, with him spending most of the season down with their Triple-A affiliate.

“Sources: The Rays are acquiring infielder Tristan Gray from the White Sox for cash.”

Gray, in 72 games with the Charlotte Knights, did well, hitting .270/.333/.472 for an OPS of .805. The White Sox did call Gray up to their big league roster for a day, but he was optioned the following day upon Luis Robert Jr. coming off the IL.

Nailing this deadline

The White Sox and general manager Chris Getz need to nail their trades at this deadline to put the team in a more competitive position next year. The White Sox have found their core and need to add players who can help round out the roster.

With guys like Colson Montgomery and Kyle Teel showing promise in the big leagues, and Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, and Braden Montgomery still waiting in the wings, the White Sox are proving not to be reckoned with for the future.

