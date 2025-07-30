Chicago White Sox begin their firesale by trading 32-year-old OF to the Yankees

The Chicago White Sox started this trade season off small by sending 29-year-old infielder Tristan Gray to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations. Since then, the White Sox have been quiet as they wait for the best offer for the two top trade pieces they have available in Luis Robert Jr. and Adrian Houser.

With the Trade Deadline slated to expire at 6 pm tomorrow, the White Sox are not wasting any time trading away some of their other expiring contracts, as they’ve officially begun the fire sale.

Chicago White Sox traded veteran outfielder to the New York Yankees for a pitching prospect

The White Sox have finally begun trading away players on their big league roster, announcing that they have traded 32-year-old outfielder/designated hitter Austin Slater to the New York Yankees in exchange for minor-league pitcher Gage Ziehl. In a corresponding move to take Slater’s spot on the 26-man roster, the White Sox announced that they’ve recalled outfielder Will Robertson from Triple-A Charlotte.

“Prior to today’s series finale vs. Philadelphia, the Chicago White Sox acquired minor-league right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl from the New York Yankees in exchange for outfielder Austin Slater and recalled outfielder Will Robertson from Class AAA Charlotte.”

Slater signed a one-year contract with the White Sox over the offseason and was a candidate to be traded at the deadline. Slater spent some time on the injured list with a hamstring issue, but did appear in 51 games for the White Sox this season. Slater hit .236/.299/.423 for an OPS of .722 and hit five home runs in those 51 games.

Moving forward for the White Sox

Trading Slater is the first move in what hopefully will be many, as the White Sox need a solid deadline to put their roster in a better position to be competitive next season. Now that Slater is gone, and depending on what they do next, Robertson should get a good look in the outfield for the rest of this season.

Acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays, Robertson has been a decent hitter in the minor leagues, with a .790 OPS in 509 games. In 70 games between the Blue Jays and the White Sox Triple-A teams, Robertson has hit .296/.398/.606 for an OPS of 1.004.

