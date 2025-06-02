Chicago White Sox add a wrinkle into top 5 prospects development: Report

The Chicago White Sox are stacked up with prospects down in their farm system, who should all be up at one point or another to help contribute to the next successful era of White Sox baseball. Some of those prospects, like Chase Meidroth and Edgar Quero, are already up with the big-league club and are contributing and making a name for themselves this season.

Others, like Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, Kyle Teel, and Braden Montgomery, to name a few, are still down in the bushes honing and working on their respective crafts to eventually earn their way onto the White Sox roster. Speculation surrounds who the White Sox will call up next, but most think it will be Teel, given the success he’s had down in the minor leagues to start this season.

The White Sox have decided to add a little wrinkle to Teel’s development, which, if all goes well, could help him make the roster faster.

Chicago White Sox tinker with Teel’s development

The White Sox seemingly have a future big leaguer on their hands as Teel has gotten off to a strong start this season. Teel became a member of the White Sox organization after he was traded from the Boston Red Sox this past offseason in the deal that sent star pitcher Garrett Crochet over to the Red Sox for Teel and three other prospects.

Since joining the White Sox organization, Teel has done nothing but open eyes and become one of the top hitters in the White Sox system. Ranking as the second-best prospect in the White Sox system and the 28th in all of Major League Baseball, Teel has a ton of potential.

Teel, a catcher by trade, is blocked from having a spot on the big league roster by the aforementioned Edgar Quero and Korey Lee, who are the White Sox’s current duo behind the plate. Given how much catching depth the White Sox have, MLB.com’s Scott Merkin has reported that the White Sox are starting to give Teel some work over at first base to give him a shot at making the big league roster.

Merkin also reports that Teel has been honored with being named the Minor League position player of the Month for May.

“Catcher Kyle Teel, who was named Minor League position player of May for White Sox, said he also has been working at first base taking ground balls pregame the last couple of days.”

Catcher Kyle Teel, who was named Minor League position player of May for White Sox, said he also has been working at first base taking ground balls pregame the last couple of days. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 2, 2025

This positional shift could help Teel make the White Sox quicker

Moving Teel to first base can only benefit him and the White Sox, given they desperately need a first baseman. Andrew Vaughn was the White Sox’s starting first baseman, but after a disastrous start to the season, Vaughn has found his way to be teammates with Teel down at Charlotte.

If Teel can become an adequate first baseman and continue his production at the plate, he could find himself getting a call to the show sooner rather than later.

Chicago White Sox’s Andrew Vaughn gets eye-opening Will Venable update amid demotion Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE