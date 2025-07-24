The Chicago White Sox will be a team selling at this year’s Trade Deadline, with a few notable players who could help them in their rebuild. The best assets the White Sox have available is right-hander Adrian Houser, who’s had a solid first half, and one of the best seasons of his career.

The second-best option the White Sox have to bring back a decent package is Luis Robert Jr. Robert Jr. has had a shaky first half of the season, but has seemingly turned it around at the plate and has gotten off to a hot start in the second half. Having Robert Jr. get hot and find his stroke at the plate at the right time will help elevate other teams’ worries that he hasn’t fallen off and could be worth taking a chance on.

Outside of Houser and Robert Jr., two players in the White Sox bullpen are having success and could be the next to get traded.

Two relievers that could get traded by the Chicago White Sox at the deadline

All eyes appear to be on when Houser and Robert Jr. will be getting traded, with little attention paid to relievers Dan Altavilla and Steven Wilson, who have been impeccable out of the bullpen for the White Sox this season. Altavilla and Wilson didn’t start the season on the White Sox Opening Day roster, and instead started in the minor leagues.

However, given the trials of a 162-game season, injuries occurred, which led to both getting a shot to fill a role in the bullpen. Both have sub-3.00 ERAs for the season, with Altavilla having the better of the two with a 1.48 ERA in 22 appearances. Wilson, for his part, has a 2.53 ERA in 34 appearances this season.

Both have proven to be great in high-leverage spots as well, with Altavilla posting a 0.00 ERA in the sixth, seventh, and eighth, while Wilson has a 0.00 ERA in the sixth, a 2.45 ERA in the seventh, and a 3.86 ERA in the eighth.

The one need for teams contending for the World Series this season is finding a high-quality bullpen arm who can get big outs in big spots. Altavilla and Wilson have postseason experience, though it’s not great for either, with Altavilla having a 4.50 ERA in two appearances in 2020, and Wilson a 4.91 ERA in four appearances in 2022. Ironically, both pitchers pitched for the San Diego Padres in the postseason.

The White Sox can capitalize on contending teams’ needs

If the White Sox want to be successful at the deadline and set themselves up to have a great season next year, they’ll have to capitalize on their leverage. Having two relievers who are performing well will help the White Sox, as that’s the biggest need for teams heading into the deadline.

Altavilla and Wilson will add depth to any team’s bullpen and could even take down innings in the postseason if needed. Hopefully, a deal for either can get done, and the White Sox can get at least a few close to big league-ready prospects in return.

