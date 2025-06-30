With the Major League Baseball season halfway over, the Chicago White Sox sit dead last in the American League Central with a record of 28-56 and are on pace to lose over 100 games. Even though the White Sox are the worst team in the American League, their season hasn’t been all that disappointing, with them allowing their prospects to get experience at the big league level.

Outside of their prospects performing well in the big leagues, the White Sox have a few prospects still down in the minor leagues waiting for their turn to debut next or advance to the next level in the farm system. Since some of those prospects have done so well and the All-Star break is two weeks away, the White Sox will have a couple of their prospects represent them in this year’s Futures Game.

The White Sox have one of the better farm systems in baseball, talent that will be on display at this year’s Futures Game, with MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reporting that left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz and outfielder Braden Montgomery will be the White Sox two representatives at the game. Schultz is the White Sox’s top prospect and top pitching prospect, while being the 13th-best prospect in baseball, while Montgomery is the team’s fourth-best prospect and ranks 32nd on the top 100 list.

LHP Noah Schultz and OF Braden Montgomery will represent the White Sox in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game. Schultz is the No. 1 left-handed pitching prospect in MLB, No. 1 for the White Sox and No. 13 overall, per @MLBPipeline. Montgomery is No. 32 overall and No. 4 for CWS. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 30, 2025

Schultz could be the next White Sox prospect to debut this season, as he was recently promoted to Triple-A after having success at Double-A Birmingham. In 14 starts between the two levels, Schultz has a 4-4 record with a 4.50 ERA in 64.0 innings. Schultz has struggled in two starts with the Charlotte Knights, having a 13.50 ERA, allowing 11 earned runs and five walks in 7.1 innings.

Montgomery is having a stellar season at the lower levels of the White Sox system, reaching High-A earlier this season. In 70 games between Low-A ball and High-A, the 22-year-old has hit .274/.352/.468 with an OPS of .820. Montgomery has had a great month of June, hitting .279 with an OPS of .791.

Schultz and Montgomery have bright futures ahead of them, with Schultz being a possible future Ace of the staff and Montgomery being a power bat in the heart of the lineup. With them having bright futures and being building blocks for the team, getting them some national exposure could be good for them and the organization.

The Futures Game will be played on Saturday, July 12, at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, and the game will be broadcast on MLB Network and MLB.TV.

