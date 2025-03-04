The Chicago White Sox have a ton of prospects in their organization that could be household names in the years to come.

With the White Sox entering the second year of their rebuild, they will look to their young talent to help speed things along and get them back to a playoff team they were a few years ago.

Leading the pact for the prospects are the White Sox’s top pitching prospect, Noah Schultz, and their top catching prospect, Kyle Teel, who rank one and two, respectively.

Both could be up with the White Sox this season, with Teel possibly breaking camp with the White Sox as their starting catcher.

There are a few under-the-radar names that the White Sox have in their organization that don’t appear on their top 30 list or in the top 100 list released by MLB.com, who could be future building blocks to bring the White Sox back to their winning ways.

Chicago White Sox under-the-radar star

One name that’s not talked about nearly as much in the White Sox organization is 23-year-old infielder Rikuu Nishida. Nishisa, who will turn 24 on May 6th of this year, was a former 11th-round pick of the White Sox in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Nishida, a product of the University of Oregon, has the potential to be an elite hitter who could anchor the top of the White Sox lineup for years to come. In his first season in the minor leagues, Nishida tore the cover off the ball, which helped him jump three levels in the White Sox farm system.

Starting his year in Low-A Kannapolis and finishing his season at Double-A Birmingham, Nishida played 127 games between the three levels, where he hit .304/.418/.362 for an OPS of .779. Adding to his stat line, the 5-6 middle infielder hit 13 doubles and six triples and stole an impressive 49 bases while only being caught 12 times.

At all three levels last season, Nishida saw his batting average increase from .290 at Low-A to .333 when he reached Double-A. The most impressive stat that jumps out on the Osaka, Japan natives stat sheet is he walked more than he struck out. Nishida had 484 at-bats (587 plate appearances) and walked 86 times while striking out 64 times.

Nishida brings intangibles to the game

On an episode of the White Sox Podcast, Nishida’s minor league manager, Sergio Santos, explained that Nishida’s intangibles are the reason you won’t find him on any prospect list.

“One of my favorite under the radar White Sox prospects? Rikuu Nishida. Sergio Santos explains why he’s such a difference maker and why you won’t find his name on any Top 30 prospect lists.”

"One of my favorite under the radar White Sox prospects? Rikuu Nishida. Sergio Santos explains why he's such a difference maker and why you won't find his name on any Top 30 prospect lists."

Santos went as far in the episode to say that he felt that Nishida and his hitting ability helped lead the Birmingham Barons to victories over Tennessee and Montgomery. Santo even referred to Nishida as a “spark plug” that the White Sox could use at the Major League level.

A future star for the Chicago White Sox

Nishida is up in camp with the White Sox this spring, where he appeared in one game where he stuck out.

This season will be a building year for Nishida to show that he can continue his success from last season.

Nishida will likely start his season again at Double-A and could rise to the Triple-A level quickly if he has success and dominates Double-A like last year.

The White Sox have some infield spots open on their Major League roster, and Nishida could occupy one of those openings at some point this season.

