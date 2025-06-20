Chicago White Sox urged to promote key Garrett Crochet trade prospect

Entrenched in a full scale rebuild, the Chicago White Sox are far more focused on improving their future than competing in 2025. As they evaluate their farm system, one prospect is continually turning heads.

Chicago’s Garrett Crochet trade introduced an influx of young talent to the White Sox pipeline. One of the biggest names was shortstop Braden Montgomery. He has adapted well to his first year of professional baseball and has the tools to be a future cornerstone for the South Siders.

Still only 22-years-old and playing in Single-A, it’ll take some time before Montgomery is promoted to the major leagues. However, the shortstop has at least earned the opportunity to move up to Double-A, argues Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com.

“A big part of the Garrett Crochet trade with the Red Sox at the Winter Meetings, Montgomery was the 12th overall pick last July despite breaking his right ankle on a bad slide late in Texas A&M’s season,” they wrote. “He has had no trouble adapting to pro ball, hitting a combined .282/.363/.480 with nine homers in 60 games between two Class A levels. A switch-hitter who fits the right-field profile with well above-average raw power and arm strength, he’s ready to try Double-A.”

What Braden Montgomery offers Chicago White Sox

Montgomery ranks as the No. 4 prospect in Chicago’s organization via MLB Pipeline. Being the No. 12 overall pick in 2024, he came seven picks after the White Sox selected Hagen Smith, the team’s No. 3 overall prospect. Quite the haul for Chicago to build their team around.

Through the first 61 games of his professional career, Montgomery has hit .277 with nine home runs, 45 RBI and eight stolen bases. After hitting .304 with three home runs, 19 RBI and six stolen bases, the shortstop was moved to High-A.

There, his batting average (.265) and stolen bases (two) have dropped. However, Montgomery has hit six home runs and drove in 26 runs over his first 43 games. As he continues to get adjusted to professional pitching, Montgomery is only expected to shine further.

The White Sox are certainly hoping he’ll be one of their star infielders of the future. A move up to Double-A would give him a chance to prove he can contribute sooner rather than later.

Re-visiting Garrett Crochet trade

The White Sox had no choice but to trade Crochet. His value reached an all-time sky high, and Chicago wasn’t anywhere close to contention. When the Boston Red Sox came around, the organization decided it was time to give their build an extra boost.

Alongside Montgomery, the White Sox also acquired infielder Chase Meidroth, catcher Kyle Teel and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez. Gonzalez ranks as Chicago’s 15th-best prospect, and is still working on his craft at the Triple-A level. But both Meidroth and Teel have made their major league jumps.

Meidroth has settled in as the White Sox’s starting shortstop, consistently hitting at the top of the lineup. Through his first 52 games at the major league level, Meidroth is hitting .274 with two home runs, nine RBI and nine stolen bases. He’ll continue to be an infield building block throughout Chicago’s rebuild.

While Teel has gotten the call, he still ranks as the No. 2 prospect in the organization. He has split time behind the dish with fellow top prospect Edgar Quero. Overall, Teel is hitting .240 with an RBI and a stolen base through his first 10 games.

Assuming Montgomery develops as expected, Chicago will have gotten quite the haul in their Crochet trade. If the White Sox can eventually find an ace as strong as the left-hander, alongside their offensive additions, the organization will have completed a successful rebuild.

