Chicago White Sox add veteran Elvis Andrus to their infield amid injuries

After injuries to both Tim Anderson (torn ligament in hand) and Leury Garcia (lower back strain,) the White Sox added some much needed depth to their infield. The 33 year old Venezuelan-American is a 13 year veteran, 2 time all-star, with a career batting average of .270 and 87 home runs.

Welcome to the White Sox, Elvis Andrus! pic.twitter.com/giLQdsjVaD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 19, 2022

Andrus was recently released by the Oakland Athletics, which left the White Sox with a clear opportunity to give him a shot. With recent call ups Lenyn Sosa and Romy Gonzalez simply not working out, the decision to sign a veteran like Andrus was a fairly easy one. As a corresponding move, Sosa has been optioned back down to triple AAA Charlotte.

White Sox make the signing of Elvis Andrus official, optioning Lenyn Sosa to Class AAA to make room. Andrus’ contract is for the remainder of the season. He will wear No. 1 on his uniform — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 19, 2022

Elvis Andrus contract is set for the remainder of the season

It is a difficult task to replace a player like Tim Anderson by bringing up young prospects who are not close to being ready. In addition, scouring the free agents list in the middle of August for a replacement shortstop is also rarely successful.

Nonetheless, the White Sox managed to land on Elvis Andrus, who plays solid defense and hits for a good average throughout his long career. It should certainly help the team a lot more than prospects who simply were not ready. A veteran like Andrus who’s been there and has sustained a fairly long career is a much better bet.

On the 2022 season, in 106 games with the A’s, Andrus has been batting .237, .301, .373, with an OPS of .673. His glove is also reliable, he holds a .977 fielding percentage on the season with 114 putouts and 262 assists. Andrus is likely to see steady playing time with the injuries to Anderson and Garcia still prominent.

