Chicago White Sox’s Will Venable reacts to Luis Robert Jr’s lineup return

With the Chicago White Sox already struggling for offense, the team was forced to place outfielder Luis Robert Jr on the injured list with a hamstring strain. On Tuesday, Robert finally made his return to the lineup. Although it didn’t affect the White Sox’s offensive fortunes, as Chicago fell 6-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Still, Robert made an impact in his first game back, going 1-for-2 with a single. Furthermore, he was able to show off the defensive range that earned him a Gold Glove his rookie year as well. While Chicago wasn’t able to come away with a win, Robert at least came away unscathed. And with the MLB trade deadline approaching, that’s the White Sox’s biggest goal.

While the outfielder may not be on the South Side much longer, manager Will Venable certainly took note of his return. While he admits Robert was playing a bit timid at first, as the game progressed Venable saw him get back up to speed, via Lamond Pope of the Chicago Tribune.

“I thought he was maybe a little guarded out there, but also ran a little bit and looked OK,” manager Will Venable said. “Maybe what we’ll see is him just continuing to get comfortable with the hamstring. Nice to see a nice swing to the opposite field, use the middle of the field. Good day and came out of it healthy.

“First game back, this is one of those things where you have to be comfortable and confident,” he continued. “As he was going through his progression to get up to speed, he feels really good. And then the game speed is another level and you have to get comfortable with that.”

Luis Robert Jr.’s run with Chicago White Sox

If Robert truly is traded at the deadline, it will end what was a tumultuous run for the outfielder. He signed with the White Sox after defecting from Cuba in 2017. By 2020, he was the No. 1 prospect in the organization and No. 3 overall in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. It was time for Robert to make his MLB debut.

His first three seasons came with a solid amount of success as Robert had at least 11 home runs, 31 RBI and six RBI. He never played more than 98 games and even hit a robust .338 in 2021. But it was the 2023 season that truly put Robert on the map.

Over a career-high 145 games, Robert hit .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI and 20 stolen bases on the way to his first All-Star berth. When teams consider trading for Robert, they’ll be hoping for a return to this kind of form. At the time, the White Sox thought they had a slugger to build around.

But in 2024, Robert’s numbers dropped to a .224 batting average with 14 home runs and 35 RBI, although he did make a career-best 23 steals. The outfielder hasn’t taken his foot off the gas 2025, already stealing 22 bases. But it has come with just a .187 batting average, eight home runs and 32 RBI.

Only 27-years-old, Robert still has plenty of gas left in the tank and could turn things around with a change of scenery. But his departure would end one of the bigger ‘what if’ cases in White Sox history.

Potential trade suitors

Pulling off a Robert trade is easier said than done. Alongside his poor production, the outfielder has a pair of $20 million team options over the next two seasons. Any team trading for him would need to make an expensive commitment to keep him long-term. But at the same size, Robert’s wheels and defense are still tantalizing. More consistency at the dish could be an X-factor in any playoff race.

Any team in need of offense could realistically target Robert. The San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants were all named as potential suitors by Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

It seems unlikely the White Sox would trade him inside the division, making the Guardians a peculiar fit. Although at this stage of the game, Chicago will listen to anything. The four other teams are in the midst of heated playoff battles. If they believe Robert is the missing piece to a championship run, a trade will come much easier.

How the White Sox handle the 2025 trade deadline will be crucial for their rebuild. The first question on everybody’s mind is what happens to Robert?

