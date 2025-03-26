The Chicago White Sox have a bunch of pitching prospects in their system, with some making their debut in the next couple of seasons.

The White Sox featured some of their prospects this spring, with a handful receiving non-roster invites to camp to display their skills and have an outside chance of making the team.

Only two prospects made the team out of the handful that were brought up, with the rest getting sent down to either Triple-A Charlotte or Double-A Birmingham, with Birmingham having three of the White Sox’s top pitching prospects in their rotation.

The Chicago White Sox’s three-headed monster at Birmingham

The future of the White Sox rotation will open at Double-A Birmingham, with Scott Merkin reporting Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, and Grant Taylor will be the 1-3 in their rotation.

Birmingham will feature Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith and Grant Taylor in their opening rotation. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 25, 2025

All three players were invited to camp this spring, and all flashed their potential for what will be coming to Chicago in the coming years.

Success this spring from the young group of pitchers

Schultz and Smith are considered the two best pitching prospects in the White Sox farm system and are the top two left-handed pitching prospects in baseball. Schultz is the White Sox’s No. 1 prospect and is 16th in baseball, while Smith is No. 3 in the organization and 34th in Major League Baseball.

Taylor was sadly not ranked on MLB’s top 100 list but is the seventh-best prospect the White Sox have. All had good showings this spring, with Taylor leading the way by flashing some impressive stuff in his pitching arsenal.

The future is bright for the White Sox

Schultz will return to Birmingham this season after making 16 starts there last season, where he was 0-3 with a 1.48 ERA in 61.0 innings.

Smith and Taylor will both be making their debuts in Birmingham this year, with Smith only making a handful of starts at Winston-Salem and the same for Taylor as he was at rookie ball and Kannapolis last season.

The future for the White Sox is bright, with these three pitchers all looking to be top-of-the-line starters.

Of the three, Taylor could be the first to debut, as his stuff can play in the bullpen.

