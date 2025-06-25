Chicago White Sox’s Luis Robert suffers sudden injury amid trade rumors

Leading up to the 2025 MLB trade deadline, Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr has been one of the most intriguing candidates to be dealt. However, a sudden injury may thrown a wrinkle into the White Sox’s trade plans.

Robert was forced to leave Wednesday’s matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning. He is dealing with hamstring tightness and will be evaluated further, via on-field team reporter Brooke Fletcher.

Robert Jr. left today’s game with left hamstring tightness … he’s being further evaluated — Brooke Fletcher (@BrookeFletcher) June 25, 2025

With Robert leaving in the first, many fan’s immediate thought was that Robert had been traded. However, his injury changes the dynamic of his departure. If it’s a serious injury, teams may be less willing to swing a deal. But seeing as it is described as simply tightness, Chicago could just be playing cautious with their best trade piece.

More information is sure to follow in terms of Robert’s injury status. As the trade deadline nears, his time on the South Side could soon be coming to a close.

Chicago White Sox have major Luis Robert Jr decision to make

Why Robert is a coveted trade asset is clear. He is an elite defensive outfielder and has stolen 22 bases in 2025. Furthermore, Robert is a true 20/20 threat, having hit 38 home runs and stealing 20 bags during his lone All-Star season in 2023. The outfielder even comes with two extra years of team control.

However, Robert is batting a putrid .185 this season with eight home runs and 32 RBI. His lack of output comes after a 2024 season in which the 27-year-old hit just .244 with 14 home runs, 35 RBI and 23 stolen bases. There is potential for Robert to be a star in the upper half of any team’s lineup. But any acquiring franchise is banking on a change of scenery being the perfect remedy.

While Robert has those two extra years of control tied to him, they come in the form of a pair of $20 million club options. If he continues to struggle, it may be difficult for the acquiring team to pick them up. Of course, that isn’t their thinking when trading for Robert. But it could hold back what the White Sox could get in a deal.

For now, Chicago is waiting to see just how serious Robert’s hamstring injury is. But as the trade deadline draws closer, general manager Chris Getz will be glued to his phone.

