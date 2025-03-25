‘More talent is coming’: Chicago White Sox GM makes bold promises before opening day

Most power rankings around the MLB have the Chicago White Sox listed at No. 30. Following an offseason where the team purged its payroll after finishing 41-121 in 2024, there is little hope that the rebuilding White Sox roster will muster many more wins than they had last season, a modern worst in league history.

In February, White Sox general manager Chris Getz suggested the team would use the 2025 season as a way to gauge young talent on the roster. Chicago’s front office would be more willing to spend money when the team is ready to “take another step.”

The Chicago White Sox front office sees better days

Jon Greenberg of The Athletic spoke with Getz last week about the team’s outlook in 2025. In his response to a question about how new manager Will Venable is building an identity for the team, Getz suggested that Venable is building a culture around the “big picture.” The big picture will include talent acquisitions at some unspecified point in the future.

Will’s got such a special way about him,” Getz said. “His communication skills, his intelligence, his understanding of the big picture, knowing that there’s going to be some bumps in the road, some struggles, so to speak, and not falling into the trap or getting caught up in the emotions of a major-league season and knowing that we’ve got to do the best we can with the group that we have, but also knowing that more talent is coming.

“And so when we enter into a phase where we have a more competitive club, we’re going to be in a better position to optimize that group when they’re here. A lot of that has to do with Will’s ability to not get caught up in the day-to-day grind and having the patience and understanding of where we’re headed.”

Chris Getz makes bold statements to the White Sox fan base

Getz made a few bold statements to a fan base that is frustrated after watching the last core team produce one playoff win. He said better days are coming, and the White Sox will win more games in 2025 than they did in 2024.

“The organization is in a much better spot than where we were a year ago,” Getz said. “We can point to the accumulation of talent that we’ve been able to acquire and develop here. Be patient. Better days are ahead. We certainly sympathize with our fan base that was frustrated with the product last year and with where things currently stand.

“But we are making strides. We are determined to get this right and we will get this right… I can confidently say we’re going to win more games than we did last year.”

Sadly, the White Sox’s most optimistic outlook is to be a little better than the worst team in modern baseball. There is a legitimate chance of failure here, like there was in the team’s latest inability to have a promising team win a playoff series.

Given the number of injuries in the offseason, the Getz might be overselling his product.

