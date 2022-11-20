The White Sox organization are expected to promote Chris Johnson to the big league coaching staff.

Triple A Charlotte hitting coach, Chris Johnson is soon expected to join White Sox manager, Pedro Grifol‘s coaching staff in 2023.



Per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, Johnson is set to be promoted to the big league coaching crew. It is not clear what role Johnson will hold, however, it appears it may be as an assistant hitting coach role, as Frank Menechino has not been retained for the 2023 season.

Hearing Chris Johnson will be part of White Sox manager Pedro Grifol’s staff in 2023. Johnson was hitting coach at AAA Charlotte the last two seasons. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) November 20, 2022

Pitching coach Ethan Katz and bullpen coach Curt Hasler look to be the only coaches returning under new manager Pedro Grifol, and the White Sox have already made a new bench coach hire in Charlie Montoyo.



Johnson was hired to be the Charlotte Knights hitting coach prior to the 2021 season. Before that, he was drafted by the Astros in the fourth round of the 2006 MLB Draft and appeared in parts of eight big league seasons with the Astros, Braves, Diamondbacks, Guardians, and Marlins. He was a career .275/.313/.404 hitter, playing both corner infield positions as well as some corner outfield.



He also played in the Orioles’ minor league system in 2017, which marked his last on-field stop in pro ball. After not playing in 2018, he signed a minors deal with the White Sox during the 2018-19 offseason but was cut during Spring Training.

