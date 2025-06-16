Chicago Cubs ‘dream’ of landing Chris Sale is alive, per MLB insider

With the trade deadline coming up on July 31, the Chicago Cubs have a month and a half to make a big move before the playoffs. The San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox kicked off the trade season on Sunday, as designated hitter Rafael Devers is headed for the Bay Area.

On Monday, Cubs insider Bruce Levine said on 670 The Score that the Cubs have enough in the tank to trade for an ace pitcher, as Chicago saved money in the offseason by passing on Cody Bellinger and Alex Bregman.

President Jed Hoyer was criticized for missing out on Bellinger and Bregman after trading for Kyler Tucker in the final year of his contract, but Hoyer’s patience could be rewarded at the trade deadline if the team spends money on a proven winner.

The Chicago Cubs can “dream” about an ace pitcher

During an appearance on “The Mully & Haugh Show” on Monday, MLB insider Jon Heyman thinks Chris Sale could be on the table for the Cubs if the 31-39 Atlanta Braves choose to become sellers at the trade deadline. He went as far as to say it’s “worth dreaming” about for Chicago fans.

“I wouldn’t say zero for Chris Sale,” Heyman said of the possibility the Braves trade Sale, “though they’re signaling they’re a buyer as of now. But they are seven or eight games under Atlanta… So there are some names out there potentially that could be aces for teams that could potentially get traded…

“We’re likely not going to see an ace traded, but it’s worth dreaming to think about potentially Chris Sale or Freddie Peralta being traded, although I don’t think Peralta will get traded to the Cubs.”

Chris Sale would be huge for the Cubs’ World Series chances

Sale coming back to Chicago would be huge for the Cubs’ playoff hopes, though he’d cost the team a top prospect or two. Sale, 36, has recorded a 2.79 ERA with 1-7 strikeouts, and a 1.21 WHIP this season during his 14 starts on the mound.

Sale signed a two-year deal with Atlanta worth $38 million in 2024. He has a $18 million club option for 2026.

While Sale isn’t the most likely pitcher on the market for Chicago this summer (as arms in the Baltimore Orioles clubhouse make the most sense), he appears to be the best option for Hoyer if he can pay the Braves a hefty fee.

