Chicago Cubs trade price for SP Chris Sale revealed by MLB insider

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in the market before the July 31 trade deadline. The Cubs have a significant need at the starting rotation and in the bullpen.

The Cubs have dealt with injuries to starting pitchers Shota Imanaga (hamstring) and Justin Steele (Tommy John surgery, elbow). Imanaga will return to the rotation, hopefully in June, but Steele is out for the remainder of the season.

How much would Chris Sale cost the Chicago Cubs?

During Monday’s episode of 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show,” MLB insider Jon Heyman was asked what the Cubs would have to give up to land former Chicago White Sox star Chris Sale from the Atlanta Braves.

Heyman thinks Chicago would have to give up a top prospect for Sale.

“Obviously, Chris Sale won the Cy Young last year,” Heyman said. “He’s hot again now. He’s a storyline hall of famer, certainly a Chicago hero, as you guys know. I think, you know, he’s not going to be a long-term guy at his age.

“I still think you’d have to give up a top guy to get him, obviously, because that could affect, certainly World Series this year. So you’d have to give up a top prospect.”

Sale is having a stellar season on a subpar team

Sale, 36, has a 2.93 ERA through 73.2 innings pitched this season. The eight-time All-Star and 2018 World Series champion (Boston Red Sox) won the Gold Glove Award and NL Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2024. The three-time strikeout leader is on a 27-37 Braves team that should be sellers by the trade deadline.

Even if the Cubs were willing to give up an elite prospect for a short-term loan, Heyman is skeptical Sale would entertain a trade to return to Chicago and play on the North Side.

“I’m not sure that he would go, though,” Heyman said. “Even though he loves Chicago from his days there, he is a kind of a Southerner, and he likes Atlanta. He (has to approve) that trade, and I think it’s kind of up to him on that one.”

While seeing Sale return to Chicago would be fun, the front office will have to turn elsewhere for a cheaper and more probable starting pitcher.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Cubs crazy box score note showcases team’s potent power game Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE