Notre Dame makes controversial decision with CJ Carr

Notre Dame has named a starting quarterback before their season opener against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 31.

The Irish had a tight quarterback battle between redshirt freshman CJ Carr and sophomore Kenny Minchey this summer. The program appeared to be trending toward naming Minchey as the starter last week, as he adds an extra element as a runner for offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.

Per Nick Schultz of On3, the Irish are naming Carr as the starting quarterback.

After a quarterback competition that went into training camp, Notre Dame has its quarterback. CJ Carr will be the Fighting Irish’s starting QB this year,” Schultz wrote.

“Carr battled against Kenny Minchey during spring ball, and Marcus Freeman said the competition would continue into camp. Ultimately, the redshirt freshman won out and will get the nod under center when Notre Dame takes on Miami in Week 1.”

Notre Dame makes a controversial decision on CJ Carr

The Irish are making a controversial decision to go with the less athletic quarterback before facing two top 25 teams with great defensive lines to begin the season in Miami and Texas A&M. Carr will have to deal with pressure early to keep the team’s hopes alive for a second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Carr struggled early in training camp, but the Irish believe in his skills as a passer to help the team stay competitive in the CFP race. The Irish have a strong running game with Jeremiyah Love, and they need a threat to push the ball downfield in the passing game.

Still, Denbrock has been successful in recent history with quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels (who won the Heisman Trophy in 2023) and Riley Leonard, who were running threats. Minchey is the best option out of the backfield.

For More Football News:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in college and NFL news, click here!

Notre Dame announces RB, TE out with season-ending injuries Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE