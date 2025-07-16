1 thing that could ‘make or break’ Notre Dame’s season revealed

Notre Dame hasn’t named a starting quarterback before their season opener at Miami on Aug. 31, but whoever starts for them has big shoes to fill for Riley Leonard, who led the Fighting Irish to a 14-win season and a berth in the national title game in January.

The quarterback battle for August will be between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman may have recently hinted at where the battle is going before training camp.

The X-factor for the Notre Dame 2025 season revealed

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach named the X-factor for the Irish entering the upcoming season. He thinks how Carr handles the pressure this fall will determine if the team plays in the College Football Playoff or a bowl game.

“Carr hasn’t attempted a pass in a game yet at Notre Dame, but the quarterback is facing lofty expectations heading into the 2025 season,” Schlabach wrote. “Carr, the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, is still locked in a battle with Kenny Minchey for the starting job. Last year’s backup, Steve Angeli, transferred to Syracuse.

“After redshirting last year because of an elbow injury in his throwing arm, Carr performed well in spring practice. He appears to be the player to beat. The Saline, Michigan, native was ranked the No. 2 pocket passer in the Class of 2024, according to ESPN.

“With running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price returning, along with a good offensive line, the Irish might not need much from Carr. But he’ll have to avoid turnovers and make good decisions while running the offense.”

No margin for error to begin the season

Carr won’t have much margin for error if he begins the season as the starter. The Irish begin the season at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in Week 1 before playing two weeks later at home against one of the toughest defenses in the nation, the Texas A&M Aggies.

The schedule mellows from there, allowing for Carr or Minchey to catch their breath. But the damage can be done to the Irish’s CFP hopes if the team lays eggs in both contests.

Fortunately, the Irish have plenty of weapons to take some of the pressure off the quarterback. As Schlabach notes, Love and Price will be helpful in the backfield.

Wide receiver should be a plus as well, as Jaden Greenhouse had a phenomenal run in the CFP last season and should be an anchor on offense in 2025.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Notre Dame makes announcement after starter suffered injury in UTV accident Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE