CJ Stroud drops sage wisdom on Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams amid Ben Johnson debut

As the Chicago Bears prepare for life under head coach Ben Johnson, the expectations on quarterback Caleb Williams’ shoulders are reaching catastrophic levels. But as Williams looks for guidance, he got some in the form of Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud.

Coming into the league as the No. 2 overall pick, Stroud had a chip on his shoulder. He used that – alongside 4,108 passing yards and 23 touchdowns – to earn Offensive Rookie of the Year. After a sophomore slump, Stroud is ready to remind the NFL just how strong of a quarterback he can be.

But he still took some time to aid Williams on his path. The Texans star now understands what it takes to succeed at the NFL level. As Chicago’s quarterback steps onto the field in 2025, Stroud is urging him to be versatile and prepared for whatever the defense throws at him, via the Franchise Faces panel at Fanatics Fest, h/t Nishant of Pro Football Network.

“I don’t know if Caleb likes my advice,” Stroud joked. “Teams prepare more, they know what you are good at, they try to just cut that off. It’s like playing basketball, if you find out a guy can’t go left, they’re going to force you left.”

“So, whatever your weaknesses are, whatever you’ve put on tape and film, that’s what defensive coordinators are watching every single day, and they’re just trying to find twists and schemes.”

“The main thing is they want you to extend plays every time,” Stroud continued. “If you learn how to just sit in the pocket, and when it’s not down like we’re playing in the shell league, it’s cover four cover two cover six cover five, all these different two high coverages, if it’s not there bro, just get it out of your hand,” he said.

“I think I told you on the field, and the less hits you take, the better. It’s a long, long season. I know you went through that ’cause it’s 17-18 long weeks, and then you add playoffs on there, it gets long,” he concluded. “So, the more you can get down, get rid of the ball, check it down and just be smart. I think you’re going to do great, like you have always done.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1HlSkiCjNE

What Caleb Williams can learn from CJ Stroud

Stroud and Williams entered the league on completely different trajectories. Chicago’s quarterback was the No. 1 overall pick and the star of the draft. Houston’s went No. 2 and was largely overshadowed by Bryce Young. How the tables have turned as No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels outplayed Williams as a rookie while Stroud beat out Young.

The Texans put the keys to their organization in Stroud’s hands. So far, that has resulted in two straight playoff appearances. Of course Houston is more than just their quarterback, but it’s a sign of what can happen if you have a top flight passer.

Stroud mentioned how Williams would hold onto the ball too often as a rookie. He was sacked a league-high 68 times. While his offensive line did him no favors, oftentimes the quarterback would be waiting for the play to develop down field, when it never did. Stroud is encouraging Williams to be more decisive in his decisions and get the ball out quicker each snap.

Alongside staying healthy, the Texans star wants Williams to live up to his No. 1 pick hype. He knows that when Chicago’s quarterback is at the top of his game, he’ll give defensive coordinators nightmares. If Williams can show what made him the top pick with consistent yet explosive play, he’ll make Stroud and every Bears fan proud.

Chicago Bears counting on come up

Ultimately, Chicago’s success will rise and fall with their quarterback. If Williams takes a step forward, then the Bears will be on the right track. But if he continues to struggle, the franchise will be answering the same questions come 2026.

The arrival of Johnson was Chicago’s first step to putting Williams in a place to succeed. He is considered one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, and his fiery personality gives the Bears a different dynamic. The head coach-quarterback pairing will be the most talked about storyline in the Windy City for the foreseeable future.

To help fix the sack problems, the Bears traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing center Drew Dalman in free agency. All three give Williams a much more formidable front and time to make deliberate decisions in the pocket.

When he does, the quarterback will be throwing to a potent group of pass catchers. Rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden are joining an already strong core of DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet. Defenses will have a difficult time stopping all of Chicago’s options.

But that’s only if Williams is on top of his game. Still, if Johnson’s offensive plans come to fruition, Williams will look like a much different quarterback in 2025 for all the right reasons.

