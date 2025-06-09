Chicago Bears urged to sign All-Pro DE after worrying development at spring practices

The Chicago Bears added five starters in the trenches before April’s draft, but the defensive line is a worry for the team with more than a month remaining before training camp.

The Bears signed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo hoping that he would be closer to the eight-sack player he was in 2023 versus his three-sack performance in 2024. Odeyingbo sat on the sidelines during the final two mandatory minicamp practices while Dominique Robinson earned reps with the first team.

The Chicago Bears have a pass-rush problem

During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Rahimi & Harris Show” Monday, Clay Harbor argued that the combination of Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat was not enough to force the ball out of a quarterback’s hands within three seconds.

Harbor wasn’t impressed with what Oedyingbo showed in practice this spring, but does believe he can be a solid contributor for the run defense. He’s also skeptical that Sweat can become a consistent 10+ sack pass rusher in the league, as Sweat’s 12.5 sacks in 2023 was the only year he recorded double-digit sacks in his career.

Za’Darius Smith to the Bears?

Harbor suggested NFC North hero Za’Darius Smith would be an ideal free agent for the Bears to pick up before training camp to help with the pass rush.

“Za’Darius Smith, that name, to me, makes too much sense,” Harbor said. “I know he’s a bit older, but last year, he comes to Detroit and has five sacks in seven games. He had, what, nine sacks last year on the season. (He) would have led the Bears in sacks, pressures, pressure rate, and PFF grade–more than Montez Sweat.

“I think Montez Sweat can have a solid year, but I don’t think Montez Sweat is that guy that you can count on to have double-digit sacks a year… He’s not a guy, people are like, ‘Oh, he’s getting chipped.’ He’s not getting chipped. We were not game-planning Montez Sweat.”

Smith, 32, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He’s spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions. During that span, he made Pro Bowl appearances in 2019, 2020, and 2022. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020.

Smith has started in 96 games and appeared in 140. He’s recorded 333 tackles, 10 forced fumbles, and 69 sacks. He’s reached 10+ sacks in three separate seasons.

The Bears’ additions to the defensive line, like defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and Shemar Turner, should help with the run game. But the team is missing athletes who can make life easier for the secondary.

Smith is one of a handful of veteran players Chicago can add at this point in the offseason. The Bears should also consider Von Miller, Matt Judon, Preston Smith, and Jadeveon Clowney.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears defender put on hot seat amid injury return Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE