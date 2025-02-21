Chicago Bulls’ Coby White assigns blame after loss to Knicks

The Chicago Bulls overperformed in their first game after the NBA All-Star break. Per ESPN Bet, Chicago entered Thursday night’s contest as a 10.5-point underdog to the New York Knicks.

The Bulls took the Knicks to overtime. However, a crucial mistake in the final 10 seconds led to New York walking away with a 113-111 win in front of 19,812 fans at Madison Square Garden.

Coby White passed up a major opportunity

Bulls point guard Coby hesitated a couple of times to take a shot that would have won or tied the game. Instead, White threw a poor pass to Nikola Vucevic, forcing the center to take a bad two-point attempt he missed as the clock expired.

White appeared to gain slight separation for a three-point attempt before going inside.

Regret for the Chicago Bulls point guard

Following the game, White told reporters he regretted not shooting the ball.

“This didn’t go well,” White said via video from Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “So you learn from it. Look at the film, you figure out what I could of did. I just feel like, I feel like the end of it, I got to shoot it, though, at the end, of the day, that’s got to be my mentality.”

Coby White felt he put Vooch in a bad spot on that final play. Views tonight as a learning experience as he continues to adjust to being the No. 1 option for this offense. “At the end of the day, I got to shoot it.” pic.twitter.com/Et6Z6KvMtk — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) February 21, 2025

White finished 5-of-11 shooting for 11 points, six assists, and two rebounds.

The loss dropped the Bulls to 22-34. They have now lost five games in a row. Chicago will next play at home against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

