Thanks to a bit of a hot streak, Coby White and the Chicago Bulls have forced their way into the play-in conversation in the Eastern Conference. White recently earned high marks in the East, being named the Player of the Week for last week after averaging almost 28 points per game. That has helped the Bulls play a whole lot better as of late.

Coby White reveals what he’s doing during Bulls’ resurgence

Since the All-Star Break, NBA defenses have often sent their best defenders to guard Coby White, and those defenders have had one goal in mind: prevent the three-point shot. White, in turn, is taking over two more attempts per game at the rim than before the break.

“A lot of teams now have been trying to run me off the line, especially in transition,” White said to the Chicago Tribune. “I’m just taking what the defense gives me.” A career 36.7% three-point shooter, White has had to adapt, and he’s done a brilliant job of that.

“Early on, a lot of teams were bullying us, to be honest. I think as a team, we kind of got tired of it. We see what happens when we consistently put forth the effort to be physical on both ends of the floor. It’s been working out in our favor,” White added. The Bulls traded away their top scorer Zach LaVine and have adopted a new, aggressive offensive strategy. White has fully bought in.

White nearly won Most Improved Player of the Year last year, and an even better 2025 suggests that it was not a fluke. The improvement is very evident. The former UNC guard admitted that he had to get a lot better to get to this point as an NBA player.

“I wasn’t very good when I came into the league,” he went on. “I had a lot to learn. I knew that. It was all about humbling myself to the point where I looked in the mirror and said: ‘I have to get better. I have to get stronger. I have to be more physical. I have to figure out who I am as a player.”

White added, “It was hard to humble myself and ask those questions, but it needed to be done.” The Bulls guard is averaging 19.5 points per game, a career-high. He’s also added 3.6 rebounds per game and 4.5 assists to keep the Bulls afloat.

