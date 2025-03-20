Coby White’s hot streak puts him in elite company

Coby White was on another heater last night. It wasn’t enough for the Chicago Bulls to get another key win in their hunt for the play-in game, losing to the Phoenix Suns 127-121, but it was enough to put him in historic company.

Coby White’s scoring outburst cements his name in Bulls lore

For the last 10 games, Coby White has scored at least 20 points. It’s a scoring streak previously unseen by the former UNC guard, and it has played a direct role in the Bulls getting hot and surging back into the play-in conversation in the Eastern Conference.

With 24 points last night, White added his name to the history books. He is now the 11th player to ever record 10 straight games of 20 or more points. He joins the legendary Michael Jordan, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, Bob Love, Orlando Woolridge, Artis Gilmore, Reggie Theus, Lauri Markkanen, and Derrick Rose.

White’s streak shows no signs of slowing down. He recently opened up on how he’s adapted his game. He’s shooting over two more attempts per game at the rim since the All-Star Break. Opponents are making him drive, and he’s making them pay en route to a historic run.

White is doing this largely efficiently. He’s not just chucking shots on a team without much other offensive help. During the 10-game span, he’s shooting 47% from the field despite shooting under 31% from three. He’s taking advantage of what the defense is giving him and doing it like few others in Bulls history.

Up next is the Sacramento Kings, who have the 18th-best defensive rating in the NBA, which doesn’t necessarily imply that they’re going to stop White’s barrage. The Los Angeles Lakers (12th) follow them on the schedule and could, though. After that, the 20th-ranked Denver Nuggets and Lakers again, so White has a chance to continue etching his name into history.

White nearly won Most Improved Player last year after his scoring jumped to just over 19 points per game. This year, he’s improved his scoring yet again, and his recent hot streak could continue pushing his numbers higher.

