Coby White channels Kobe Bryant after clinching play-in spot

Not only has Coby White by and large been shooting and scoring like Kobe Bryant of late, but he also channeled the former Los Angeles Lakers star’s mentality following last night’s game. White and the Chicago Bulls trounced the Toronto Raptors, and in doing so clinched a play-in game spot. In the immortal words of Bryant, White essentially said after that the job’s not finished.

Coby White echoes Kobe Bryant in goals for Bulls

Coby White wants to see the Chicago Bulls make it past the guaranteed play-in game they now have per the Chicago Sun-Times. “We want to make a run and get into the playoffs, but we’re going to take it one game at a time,” White said. “We clinched a spot, but we want to make a run to the playoffs.”

The win comes one night after being absolutely throttled by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder dominated the Bulls and essentially forced the starters to the bench by the middle of the third quarter. White was an astonishing -39 on the night.

“We got back to being who we are,” White noted.”Sharing the ball, getting it side-to-side, and everyone was getting the love. “Obviously, we got embarrassed [in Oklahoma City], and we took it to heart. We wanted to bounce back. We had attention to detail, and we were very locked in to the game plan, control the controllables.”

He said the Monday loss was “embarassing to this organization,” so the team took it personally and did what they needed to to get a huge win and cement a spot in some postseason basketball. They will have to make it out of the play-in game, though.

Right now, the Bulls are the 10th seed, the last play-in game. They’re half a game from the ninth seed, which would mean homecourt in one of two play-in games. They trail the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic by 2.5 games for the seventh seed.

If they can get either the seventh or eighth seed, they’ll need to win just one game to advance to the playoffs. If they are relegated to the ninth or 10th spot, they’ll have to win two games potentially both on the road to advance.

