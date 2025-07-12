Yankees’ Cody Bellinger sent Chicago Cubs a message after 3-home run performance

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger revealed his honest opinion on his former team, the Chicago Cubs, following his three-home run performance during Friday night’s game in front of 46,327 fans at Yankee Stadium.

Bellinger’s home runs off Cubs pitchers Chris Flexen, Caleb Thielbar, and Jordan Wicks helped power the Yankees to an 11-0 win in Game 1 of their three-game series this weekend.

Per Greg Joyce of the New York Post, Bellinger told media after the game that he didn’t view his game against the Cubs as a revenge game, despite him giving what appeared to be superhuman effort against a team he spent two seasons with.

“(Bellinger) insisted this was not a revenge game, because he enjoyed his two years with the Cubs and had good relationships with them, spending early Friday afternoon catching up with many of them on the field,” Joyce wrote.

Cody Bellinger just saw the Chicago Cubs as just another win

While Bellinger’s message to the Cubs was friendly after the win, the veteran said that his goal was the same as the rest of the Yankees–to earn a win.

“That was a cool moment,” said Bellinger. “It’s a fun place to play. Show up to the yard and expect to win. … We’re all here for one goal.”

The Cubs have now lost three of their last four games. They enter Saturday’s game against New York with a one-game lead on the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Cubs reaping benefits of ‘afterthought’ free agent acquisition Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE