Cody Bellinger is reportedly leaning one way in his upcoming contract decision with the Chicago Cubs this offseas

The Chicago Cubs will need to have a big offseason in 2024 following another disappointing season on the North Side, failing to make the postseason again. Among the decisions to be made that will impact the 2025 roster is from slugger Cody Bellinger.

The 29-year-old signed a three-year, $80 million deal with the Chicago Cubs in 2023 and has an opt-out after one year, and a player option going into the third year. And while Cody Bellinger doesn’t have to make that decision right now, a new report suggests he’s leaning a certain way.

Jacob Zanolla of Ivy League Cubs is reporting that Cody Bellinger is ‘leaning towards opting out’ of his contract with the Cubs:

“Several sources have indicated to Ivy League Cubs that Cody Bellinger is leaning towards opting out of his current contract with the Chicago Cubs, and testing free agency this winter,” Zanolla said. “Nothing is set in stone, and (Bellinger’s agent) Scott Boras can change his mind at any time, but the signs are pointing towards what is the right choice for the team and the player.” “Knowing that you have someone who can play a strong first base is an incredible feeling as a manager, and knowing that the same person can play an incredible center field is even better.” “One of Bellinger’s best qualities is his defense, and the fact he can play multiple positions. He won a Gold Glove award in 2019 for his work in center field, the same year he won the National League MVP award.” “He provides plenty of value on both sides of the ball, but that doesn’t mean it’s in the Cubs’ best interest for him to stay around. He raises the talent floor of the 2025 roster, but blocks some of the top prospects. Bellinger also makes it a lot harder to acquire a big bat this offseason. If Boras and Bellinger decide to opt-in and return to Chicago, they have $52,500,000 left in the two years remaining.” “Bellinger will have to make his official decision in the coming weeks, which will lead way to a massive offseason as the Cubs try to make the playoffs in a full season for the first time since 2018.”

Cody Bellinger had a big year for the Chicago Cubs in 2023 and then decided to sign that deal this past offseason. But his 2024 campaign wasn’t what the Cubs had hoped for as he dealt with injuries and struggled to be consistent.

Still, Bellinger is one of the Cubs’ top hitters on the roster.

What will Cody Bellinger do?

If Bellinger does opt-in, he would be owed $52.5 million remaining over two years. He has to make a decision in the coming weeks and has an annual salary of $26,666,667. If he believes he can get a deal over $27M from another team, then it might be best for him to take that offer.

That’s a big ‘if’ however for Cody Bellinger.

This decision will certainly play a big decision for Cody Bellinger and the Cubs offseason plans do hinge on this a little bit. As they continue to seek more help for their lineup and a power bat, having to replace one would just add even more the the needs list. Let’s see what happens and if the Cubs front office can come out a winner this offseason to get this thing turned around.

