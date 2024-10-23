Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Cubs

Report suggests Cody Bellinger ‘leaning towards opting out’ of Chicago Cubs contract

Alex RileyBy 4 Mins Read
cody bellinger cubs
Cody Bellinger (imagn)

Cody Bellinger is reportedly leaning one way in his upcoming contract decision with the Chicago Cubs this offseas

The Chicago Cubs will need to have a big offseason in 2024 following another disappointing season on the North Side, failing to make the postseason again. Among the decisions to be made that will impact the 2025 roster is from slugger Cody Bellinger.

The 29-year-old signed a three-year,  $80 million deal with the Chicago Cubs in 2023 and has an opt-out after one year, and a player option going into the third year. And while Cody Bellinger doesn’t have to make that decision right now, a new report suggests he’s leaning a certain way.

Jacob Zanolla of Ivy League Cubs is reporting that Cody Bellinger is ‘leaning towards opting out’ of his contract with the Cubs:

“Several sources have indicated to Ivy League Cubs that Cody Bellinger is leaning towards opting out of his current contract with the Chicago Cubs, and testing free agency this winter,” Zanolla said. “Nothing is set in stone, and (Bellinger’s agent) Scott Boras can change his mind at any time, but the signs are pointing towards what is the right choice for the team and the player.”

“Knowing that you have someone who can play a strong first base is an incredible feeling as a manager, and knowing that the same person can play an incredible center field is even better.”

“One of Bellinger’s best qualities is his defense, and the fact he can play multiple positions. He won a Gold Glove award in 2019 for his work in center field, the same year he won the National League MVP award.”

“He provides plenty of value on both sides of the ball, but that doesn’t mean it’s in the Cubs’ best interest for him to stay around. He raises the talent floor of the 2025 roster, but blocks some of the top prospects. Bellinger also makes it a lot harder to acquire a big bat this offseason. If Boras and Bellinger decide to opt-in and return to Chicago, they have $52,500,000 left in the two years remaining.”

“Bellinger will have to make his official decision in the coming weeks, which will lead way to a massive offseason as the Cubs try to make the playoffs in a full season for the first time since 2018.”

Cody Bellinger had a big year for the Chicago Cubs in 2023 and then decided to sign that deal this past offseason. But his 2024 campaign wasn’t what the Cubs had hoped for as he dealt with injuries and struggled to be consistent.

Still, Bellinger is one of the Cubs’ top hitters on the roster.

What will Cody Bellinger do?

Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs celebrates a go-ahead RBI single during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2023 in Chicago.Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If Bellinger does opt-in, he would be owed $52.5 million remaining over two years. He has to make a decision in the coming weeks and has an annual salary of $26,666,667. If he believes he can get a deal over $27M from another team, then it might be best for him to take that offer.

That’s a big ‘if’ however for Cody Bellinger.

This decision will certainly play a big decision for Cody Bellinger and the Cubs offseason plans do hinge on this a little bit. As they continue to seek more help for their lineup and a power bat, having to replace one would just add even more the the needs list. Let’s see what happens and if the Cubs front office can come out a winner this offseason to get this thing turned around.

 

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
cropped Screenshot 2024 09 24 at 1.54.16 PM.png

Alex is a seasoned journalist with a weathered face that tells tales of countless press conferences, locker room interviews, and late nights at the stadium. He has a penchant for worn-in leather jackets and a baseball cap that's always slightly tilted. Personality: Alex is known for his no-nonsense approach to journalism. He's a tough critic who isn't afraid to call out athletes and coaches for their shortcomings. However, he's also deeply respected by many in the sports world for his honesty and integrity. He's a mentor to younger journalists, sharing his wisdom and experience. Specialties: Alex has covered a wide range of sports over his career, but he's particularly known for his expertise in basketball and football. He's written countless articles and columns on these sports, and he's often called upon to provide expert commentary on major sporting events. Interests: When he's not covering games, Alex is a passionate sports fan. He enjoys playing golf, watching classic movies, and spending time with his family. He's also a history buff and has a particular interest in the history of sports.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply