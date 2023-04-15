Cody Bellinger makes incredible catch, robbing home run

The Chicago Cubs are off to a decent 7 and 5 start to begin the 2023 MLB season. They had a solid off-season that was full of acquisitions, including the red hot Dansby Swanson and former NL MVP Cody Bellinger. Two former World Series champs that bring experience and veteran leadership to Chicago.

Today, the Cubs face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers after beating them last night to start the weekend series. It was Cody Bellinger’s first appearance back in Dodger Stadium since he signed with the Cubs this fall. Today marked his second appearance, in which he made a fantastic defensive play against former Chicago Cub Jason Heyward.

CODY BELLINGER ROBS JASON HEYWARD OF A HOME RUN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XgzbfHwDsd — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) April 16, 2023

Pretty cool moment for Bellinger, as his addition to this team has benefited the Cubs mightily. So far this year he’s hitting .255 with 2 homers and 9 runs batted in.

