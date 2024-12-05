The Chicago Cubs have long been waiting to find a trade partner for Cody Bellinger and they may soon have one.

With the Winter Meetings only three days away the Chicago Cubs could look to be the big headliners when it’s all said and done. It’s no secret that the Cubs are actively shopping first basemen/outfielder Cody Bellinger after he opted into his $27.5M deal for this season. According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score Bellinger’s

“Trade market is beginning to heat up”

Cody Bellinger who decided to opt into his $27.5M deal for this season with the Chicago Cubs has been on the trade market ever since picking it up. Bellinger who had a solid enough season for the Cubs last season where he hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 HRs and 78 RBI. Cody Bellinger would add value to any team he’s on, even the Chicago Cubs if they decided to keep him.

For someone of Cody Bellingers pedigree in which he is a former MVP, Rookie of the Year, two time Silver Slugger, and a Gold Glover the asking price (even given his price tag) is not going to be a cheap one. The teams Levine had said that have “checked in” on Bellinger are the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, and the Houston Astros, all of whom are in need of first basemen and outfield help. All as well are deep at a position in which would fill the Cubs needs.

Cody Bellinger’s name has already been thrown around in mock trades as well as fellow Chicago Cub Nico Hoerner. Now that teams are actively checking in players such as Bellinger potential trades appear to more likely. Especially once Juan Soto signs somewhere.

The New York Yankees

The New York Yankees could be the team most in need of someone like Cody Bellinger. If the Yankees were to miss out on Juan Soto then Bellinger would be an excellent consolation prize. They could move Aaron Judge back to right field where he’s a way better defender and either put Bellinger in center field or they could slot him over at first base. Both spots he would provide above average defense as well as a solid bat either behind or in front of Judge.

The Houston Astros

The Houston Astros took a shot the last two seasons with former Chicago White Sox José Abreu at first base, but that failed with him only hitting .217/.275/.351 with an OPS and OPS+ of .625 and 73 in 176 games with the Astros. Now with them set to possibly scale back a little the Houston Astros appear to be making players like outfielder Kyle Tucker and LHP Framber Valdez available.

With the Chicago Cubs looking to add to the top of the rotation and the outfield both players would be great in Chicago. Valdez less so being they just signed lefty Matt Boyd which would overload them with left handed starting pitchers. Kyle Tucker however would be perfect for the Chicago Cubs out in right field. Possibly packaging Cody Bellinger with some prospects as well as eating some money could get one of these two from Houston.

The Seattle Mariners

The Mariners I have already written extensively about so I won’t bore you with more trade scenarios cause it’s simple. Get Logan Gilbert at all Cost! The Mariners need offense and the Cubs need pitching so a deal between these two teams almost makes perfect sense.

The Winter Meetings are shaping up to be an exciting time not just for baseball, but for the Chicago Cubs. Sadly we could be saying goodbye to a fan favorite in Nico Hoerner, but the future looks really bright in prospects Matt Shaw and Owen Cassie, so take the good with the bag.

