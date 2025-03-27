Chicago Cubs fans are righteously livid for releasing pitcher on opening day after money saving move

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer is entering his final season under contract with the organization he’s been in charge of since 2012. Hoyer’s future with the Cubs might rest on how the trade with the Houston Astros for Kyle Tucker works out in 2025.

However, Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins were called out on social media Thursday for another trade they made in the offseason. The Cubs sent two-time All-Star Cody Bellinger and cash to the New York Yankees in December in exchange for right-hander Cody Poteet.

Per CBS Sports, the Cubs saved nearly $27 million for the season by trading Bellinger.

At 30, Poteet was expected to give the Cubs some depth on their already strong pitching staff. However, Chicago chose to DFA Poteet before their domestic opening day matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chicago Cubs fans are furious with leadership

Fans on social media were furious with the outcome of the trade for Bellinger, as Chicago gave up a two-time Silver Slugger award winner and 2023 NL Comeback Player of the Year (and cash) for absolutely nothing.

“Has Jed lost the Bellinger trade AND the Cam Smith trade before opening day? Maybe,” wrote a fan, referencing the fact that Cam Smith, who the Cubs traded in exchange for Tucker, made the Astros’ opening day roster.

“Smooth brained management comes to mind. You don’t trade a 29-year-old who was awesome in 2023. Plays multiple positions at GG caliber too. Morons,” posted another.

“This team better win early if not then Ricketts needs to consider selling the team. Because the returns for the Bellinger trade in the screwup in the Tucker trade,” argued a fan.

“We all knew this was a money dump. Shame on the Ricketts for not playing like a big market team. The excuses are done. All the big market teams (except the Cubs) find a way to make a deal,” posted a fan.

“So the Yankees got Cody Bellinger who’s going to have a big year, for free essentially,” wrote another.

“Cubs logic: we traded Bellinger so we could free up dollars for a player like Tucker….whom they won’t pony up for after the season and he’ll be gone too,” suggested a fan.

