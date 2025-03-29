‘Cash for the Ricketts!’: Chicago Cubs fans fuming after trading pitcher for cash

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs officially waived the white flag on the trade for outfielder Cody Bellinger. The Cubs traded Bellinger and cash to the New York Yankees for pitcher Cody Poteet. The move saved Chicago nearly $27 million in 2025.

Hours after Bellinger recorded three hits, four RBI, one home run, and scored three runs, the Cubs finally parted ways with Poteet who they DFA’d earlier in the week. (Poteet had a poor spring, posting an ERA of 10.80 in 3.1 innings pitched in the Cactus League.)

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cubs traded Poteet to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.

“Cody Poteet, who was acquired by the Cubs from the Yankees in the Cody Bellinger salary dump, has now been traded to the Baltimore Orioles strictly for cash considerations,” Nightengale posted on X.

Cubs fans are furious after trading Cody Poteet for cash

Cubs fans on social media were angry with the leadership for trading away a good outfielder so the owner (Thomas Ricketts) could save a little money on payroll. Some fans hope they use the savings to re-sign outfielder Kyle Tucker.

“More cash for Tom Ricketts,” wrote a fan.

“More cash for the ricketts! #BreakEven,” posted another.

“Hopefully this will help Tom Ricketts break even. This is why I’m not renewing my season tickets for the Cubs. Why am I spending money at the ballpark if the owner isn’t willing to do the same,” asked another.

“It is a shame the Cubs are in such a small city. Small market teams can never compete with the bigger cities,” wrote a fan sarcastically.

“Tommy Boy Ricketts is barely breaking even, remember? Gotta save every cent,” posted an angry fan.

“More money in the bank that won’t be spent,” complained another.

